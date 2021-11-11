GENESEE COUNTY — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson Thursday said the man responsible for the 1997 rape and murder of a Lennon woman has been arrested.
At a press conference Swanson said that Michael Bur, 41, of Lennon, was arraigned Thursday morning in Genesee County on felony murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and kidnapping charges in connection with the February 1997 rape and murder of 88-year old Mary Prieur.
Bur, who lived near Prieur in 1997 when he was 17, is currently lodged in the Genesee County Jail without bond.
“The people of Lennon have lived with this for 24 years,” Swanson said at Thursday’s press conference. “When you have a cold case and you have police agencies that won’t give up, you keep working at it, you get breaks. Technology catches up.”
Swanson did not provide details of the investigation, but said he and the Michigan State Police crime lab will provide a “more comprehensive” breakdown at 1 p.m. Wednesday of the process that led authorities to charge and arrest Bur.
He indicated police were able to develop a lead based on “scientific analysis” that allegedly placed Bur at the crime scene the night of Prieur’s murder, but did not elaborate further.
Swanson said Bur has been a suspect in Prieur’s murder as far back as 2004. Swanson said he interviewed Bur at that time, but the suspect did not admit involvement.
“I could tell he wasn’t going to talk. (As he walked out of the interview) I told him on that day in 2004 that, ‘The next time I see you, you’ll be in shackles and you’ll be charged with murder,’” Swanson said. “And that day was today.”
Prieur’s partially unclothed body was discovered in a field Feb. 27, 1997, with a cloth covering her face and a blanket wrapped around her. She had been raped, choked and left for dead about 150 yards from her home, which was located southeast of Lennon Road and M-13. Swanson said Bur lived within blocks of Prieur’s home at the time of the murder.
Police went to Prieur’s home after her brother-in-law reported her missing when he came to her home to take her to Mass. When she didn’t show up at church, either, he called police, who found her body.
There were no signs of a forced entry, and police have previously said shoeprints at the scene indicate Prieur’s killer may not have acted alone. Swanson did not comment Thursday about any other potential suspects in the case.
Swanson previously stated that he believed Prieur opened her door for someone she was likely acquainted with, and was assaulted inside her home. She was then dragged from the house and assaulted again. In 2007, Swanson told The Argus-Press the killer was “infested with rage.”
Following Prieur’s murder, Lennon residents and neighbors remembered her as a humorous and kind woman, who was often spotted around town walking her dog, “Poopsie.” Prieur was a widow, her husband had passed away several years prior. She had no children, but does have extended family.
“Mary Prieur deserves to let the people know that she’s resting in peace,” Swanson said. “We’ve got closure but much more to do.”
Prieur was born in Czechoslovakia and came to America at a young age, according to Argus-Press reports from the time. She owned and operated a candy store in Flint for many years before moving to Lennon, where she lived for 15 years.
In 2017, then-Undersheriff Swanson said he made a promise to Prieur’s sister, Frances, that he would close the case.
“I have her sister’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and she used to call me every six months asking if there were any updates,” he said in 2017. “She died before we could ever close it, and I’ve never forgotten that.”
Swanson said any family members of Prieur’s may contact him for guidance as the case moves forward.
Numerous detectives and other police officers have investigated the case since Prieur’s murder more than 24 years ago, with one even traveling to Las Vegas to interview a person who potentially had information about the murder.
That person, who requested their name not be used, contacted The Argus-Press more than a year ago, claiming they believed their family member, who has since died, knew the identity of Prieur’s killer.
That family member, however, allegedly refused to divulge any information to investigators regarding their potential knowledge of the case.
