OWOSSO — The Shiawassee River crested this morning just below moderate flood level at 8.6 feet.
According to the National Weather Service, the river is expected to slowly fall throughout today and could drop below minor flood stage (7 feet) by Wednesday morning.
Rain that moved into the area Sunday and grew heavy Monday, led to flooding throughout Michigan. Numerous rivers were at or above flood stage Monday evening.
At the Owosso gauging station near the Owosso Wastewater Treatment Plant, the river was at 2.64 feet Friday before quickly rising.
The river reached flood stage at 7.02 feet about 7:30 p.m. Monday and reached 8.6 feet this morning about 7 a.m.
The river was last above flood stage in Owosso on Jan. 12 when it reached 7.28 feet.
The record flood on the Shiawassee River was 10.35 feet in April 1947. It has only reached 10 feet two other times — in March 1948 and October 1981.
According to the nonprofit Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, the Laingsburg area received 1.29 inches of rain Monday and the Durand area saw 1.51 inches. Owosso received 1.17 inches.
