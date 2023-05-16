Elementary teacher named Corunna Schools Employee of the Month

CORUNNA — On Monday, the Corunna Public Schools Board of Education recognized Stephanie Fanko as the district’s Employee of the Month for May 2023.
Fanko is a first grade teacher at Elsa Meyer Elementary. She was hired in August 2018.
“After working in three districts, I feel that I have found ‘home.’ The support and encouragement that I have felt and experienced has been very helpful during some tough times,” said Fanko.
Stephanie has one daughter, Everlee, and says her birth was her best day ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.