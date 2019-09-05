SAGINAW — Nicholas J. George, 21, of Owosso was arraigned Tuesday in Saginaw County 70th District Court a on a variety of felony counts, including OWI causing death, in connection with a May crash that claimed the life of 23-year-old Darien Hain.
In addition to the OWI charge, George was arraigned on charges of OWI causing serious injury, reckless driving causing serious bodily impairment and reckless driving causing death.
The judge set George’s bond at $20,000 cash/surety. As of Wednesday, he remained jailed.
George is slated for a pre-exam conference at 9 a.m. Sept. 17 and a preliminary exam at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 23.
According to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, Hain, also of Owosso, was killed early on May 12 when the vehicle he was a passenger in went off the road and struck a tree while westbound in the 12000 block of Fergus Road.
The driver of the vehicle, George, and one other occupant were taken to an area hospital in what a Saginaw County Sheriff’s sergeant said was serious condition. George broke his leg and was hospitalized for nearly a week. A 26-year-old male passenger suffered a broken arm.
At the time, police said they believed alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Police have not released George’s blood alcohol content, except to say it was allegedly over the legal limit of 0.08.
Hain was a 2014 graduate of Owosso High School.
