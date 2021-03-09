Court case could have ramifications for county coffers

FLINT — A federal judge has ruled that Gratiot County must reimburse a man whose property was seized over an approximately $1,100 tax debt and later sold at public auction for $42,000 — a ruling that could affect thousands of Michigan residents and bankrupt or cost counties hundreds of millions of dollars.
Donald Freed, of Elwell, filed suit in U.S. District Court’s Eastern District of Michigan in 2017 after Gratiot County took his property over a past due tax bill of $735.43 plus other fees that totaled $1,109.06. Freed, who did not know how to read, had underpaid his taxes due to not knowing how much he owed.
Attorney Philip Ellison, of Outside Legal Counsel PLC, said he made Freed aware of the past due balance and offered to pay the amount in full, but Gratiot County Treasurer Michelle Thomas refused to accept payment and Gratiot County seized the property and would not refund Freed the difference between the debt and the total from the sale at auction of Freed’s home.
Senior U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman signed an order Feb. 26 that ordered Gratiot County must pay Freed the difference between the $1,100 tax bill and the $42,000 Freed’s home and property were sold for — about $40,900 plus interest, fees, and attorney fees.
In his ruling, Friedman found “Defendants’ acts of seizing and utilizing excess equity of plaintiff Freed’s real property, and doing so without payment of just compensation (or provide a return process), defendants committed an unconstitutional taking” under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution.
“In other words, defendants, acting under the color of law, took all of Freed’s equity (i.e. money) in excess of his tax debt to the government upon the forced sale of his property at less than the fair market value,” Friedman added.
Ellison, who called the seizure of Freed’s property “governance for profit” in his original filing, has already said he plans to appeal and ask for a judgment for the actual value of the property, which is estimated at about $98,000.
The suit had been winding its way through federal court since it was filed, after dozens of filings by Ellison and attorneys for Gratiot County.
Ellison said the case is part of a larger class-action lawsuit that will affect about half of Michigan’s 83 counties, and potentially cost hundreds of millions or bankrupt some of those counties. He currently has about 30 clients that are parties to the class-action lawsuit that span over numerous jurisdictions.
Shiawassee County Treasurer Julie Sorenson said today that Shiawassee County does not foreclose on many properties for back taxes.
She added that in those cases, the state of Michigan is the governmental body that performs the seizure and disburses the funds to the treasurer’s office.
