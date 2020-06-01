Report: Traffic crashes increased in Shiawassee County in 2018

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — More than 2,150 traffic crashes occurred in Shiawassee County in 2018 — an average of nearly six each day — according to data recently released by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.
The 2,179 crashes in Shiawassee County were up from 2,114 in 2017. The number of fatal crashes also jumped during that span, from six to eight, with 50 percent of those fatal crashes involving alcohol or drugs.
However, the overall number of crashes involving alcohol or drugs decreased from 81 to 76.
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Lawson, who focuses on traffic control, said the increase in crashes can be attributed in part to an uptick in the amount of cars traveling county roads today.
“I’m 65 years old and I’ve been in Shiawassee County for a long time,” Lawson said. “The same roads exist as when I was 16 years old, but the amount of traffic on those same roads today doesn’t even compare.
“The type of people driving now is different as well,” Lawson continued. “Society is stressful, everybody’s in a rush to get somewhere. This (fast-paced) way of life produces terrible drivers.”
The highest frequency of crashes in 2018 occurred during the morning and evening commutes, with approximately 409 crashes occurring between 6 and 9 a.m. and 426 taking place between 6 and 9 p.m., according to the report.
Additionally, the months of October and November recorded the highest number of crashes, at 274 and 302, respectively.
“You’ve got more cars on the road and then you come to a point in time (during fall) where the deer are in rut (mating season) so those accidents begin to increase at those times,” Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said, noting the number of deer-involved crashes jumped from 877 to 970 in 2018. “Deer are known to be nocturnal, so they’re going to still be moving around a little bit in the morning and then they’re going to start moving in the evening hours. I believe it’s a combination of both of those factors.”
Of the total number of crashes in 2018, the majority (65 percent) involved just one vehicle. The second-most frequent type of crash was rear-end (10 percent) followed by angle (9 percent) and sideswipes in the same direction of travel (5 percent).
BeGole noted a number of measures the Sheriff’s Office has undertaken in recent years to promote driver safety, among them implementing a secondary road patrol duty, which is conducted by Lawson.
The secondary road patrol deputy is a grant-funded position at the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, in which the deputy patrols secondary, or country, roads almost exclusively. Lawson is now in his fourth year at the position.
“We recognize the fact that we need him out there, we need him enforcing our traffic laws,” BeGole said. “Oftentimes the deputies are tied up on other calls or responding to emergencies and don’t always have time to stop a car that they may see speeding on the way to those calls, so having somebody dedicated to the traffic enforcement is important.”
It’s a job Lawson doesn’t take lightly.
“I make an unbelievable amount of stops, and I work tirelessly to make those stops,” Lawson said, adding speeding and missed stop signs are two of the primary reasons for traffic stops in the county.
Distracted driving has also played a larger role in crashes in recent years, according to BeGole and Lawson, as motorists have increasingly become preoccupied with cell phones and other electronic devices.
For Lawson, every stop serves as an opportunity to educate.
“Honestly, nine out of 10 accept their citation with a smile, it’s amazing,” Lawson said. “I try to get them to understand, ‘This is to your benefit, this is to save your life, to save your passengers’ lives.’ They’re grateful to have that reminder.”
The Sheriff’s Office has also launched traffic initiatives in Bennington and Perry townships over the past two years in an effort to reduce hazardous driving along M-52. In 2018, Bennington and Perry townships accounted for 132 crashes and 194 crashes, respectively.
“We received multiple complaints and we could see it ourselves, an increase in accidents and fatalities through the years, so we approached both the Bennington Township Board (in 2018) and the Perry Township Board (in 2019),” BeGole said. “Both boards agreed that there was a need for that and contracted with the sheriff’s department to go above and beyond normal patrols.”
Lawson has also taken it upon himself to inform younger drivers in the community, speaking to drivers education classes at least once or twice a month whenever possible.
“I’m going to do everything I can (to educate these kids on the dangers out there),” Lawson said. “Even if I have to be tough on them, I know it’s going to stick with them…Every chance I can do that, I do it.”
