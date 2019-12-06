LANSING — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Monday that Michiganders can now register to vote or update their voter registration online at michigan.gov/voterregistration.
In another major announcement, Benson said offering electronic (eNotary) and remote notarization services is now an option for the state’s more than 113,000 notaries public. Both programs represent steps forward for Michigan in using technology to provide modern and convenient services to residents.
The secure, web-based online voter registration tool is available to citizens with a valid Michigan driver’s license or state ID card. Michigan residents without these documents can learn more about how they can register to vote by visiting the site. All other methods of voter registration, including registration by mail, will remain available. Michigan also began implementing automatic voter registration in September as part of driver’s license and state ID card transactions.
Residents who know they’re not registered to vote at their current address can access the voter registration tool directly by visiting michigan.gov/voterregistration. Users will then be asked to verify their eligibility and provide identifying information including their driver’s license or state ID card number. After they verify their identity, users will have the opportunity to register to vote or update their voter registration if they are already registered.
If residents are not sure whether they are registered to vote, they can visit michigan.gov/vote to find out. If they are not registered, the site provides a link to the online voter registration tool.
Online voter registration is available on any web-connected device, including tablets and smart phones. Additional features will be added in 2020.
By implementing online voter registration, Michigan joins 37 other states that allow citizens to register to vote online. Legislation providing for online voter registration was enacted by the Michigan Legislature in 2018.
The Department of State commissions notaries public are officers appointed by the Secretary of State to attest to the authenticity of a person’s signature, administer oaths and witness acknowledgements.
In an electronic notarization, the document being notarized is digital and the notary uses electronic signatures (a digital representation of a person’s actual handwritten signature executed by that individual with the intent to sign). A remote notarization is conducted through audio and visual equipment; the signer is not in the physical presence of the notary public. The document being notarized is digital and the notary uses electronic signatures.
The Department of State has approved four eNotary vendor systems for use in Michigan.
, three of which also offer remote notarization services.
More information is available by visiting the notary public site at Michigan.gov/SOS.
