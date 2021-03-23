LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed this week, March 21-27, as Michigan’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, and the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is encouraging residents to participate in a voluntary statewide tornado drill at 1 p.m. Wednesday by using the opportunity to discuss their emergency plans.
“Tornadoes can happen at any time but are more prevalent in late spring and early summer. It’s important that your household or business has a plan to react quickly,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “This year, we are asking that large groups not shelter in place together during the drill, but to instead use the opportunity to go over their emergency plans and update them if necessary.”
During the statewide drill, residents will observe or hear alerts on NOAA weather radios, and TV and radio stations.
The average lead time for tornadoes to develop is 10 to 15 minutes, which means residents need to be ready to react quickly when a warning is issued.
For more information, follow the MSP/EMHSD on Twitter at @MichEMHS or go to michigan.gov/miready.
