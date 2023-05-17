OWOSSO — Word on the street is that it’s pretty hard to surprise Paul Schluckebier. But the veteran financial planner was successfully shocked by the news he received Tuesday morning that he had been named the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “Citizen of the Year.”
Schluckebier’s co-workers at Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management connived with Chamber officials to take him unawares, diverting his attention just long enough for a group of friends and fans to slip into the Stifel Nicolaus branch office to give him the good news, which Schluckebier admitted was, “a total surprise.”
Schluckebier is the Managing Director of Investments at Schluckebier Hood and has a lengthy and varied history of community involvement, including stints on the Memorial Healthcare Board of Trustees and the Memorial Healthcare Foundation’s Planned Giving Committee.
He is also a major supporter of 4-H projects and livestock auctions in Shiawassee, Tuscola and Saginaw counties.
Additionally, Schluckebier is a longtime member of Owosso First United Methodist Church, has served on the board of United Way of Genesee County, was formerly president of the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education, was a member of the Baker College Board of Regents and sat on the board of the Shiawasssee Development Corporation.
In her nomination form, Ann Bentley noted that Schluckebier “is or has been involved … as a consultant, donor or attendee for nearly ever event or organization in the county.”
Schluckebier described community service as a guiding tenet.
“There’s nothing more important than the community you live in. It’s important to give back with your time, your talent and your treasure. Our community supports us — we must in turn support our community,” he said.
The Argus-Press has long been the award’s presenting sponsor.
“I’d like to echo Ann Bentley’s Citizen of the Year nomination of Paul in which she praises his long history of community service and support for myriad community events and activities,” Argus-Press Owner/Publisher Tom Campbell said.
“I’ve had the honor of knowing Paul for most or all of his time living and working in the Owosso area. Through all those years he has always maintained the highest standards of professionalism, and has always helped those around him to do the same.”
Schluckebier and other honorees will be feted at the SRCC’s annual awards dinner, June 8 at the Z Hall in Owosso.
