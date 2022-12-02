OWOSSO — When the eighth Holiday Show since the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts reopened kicks off tonight, audiences will see a blend of old and new as performers bring the seasonal spirit to Owosso.
The cast, made up of a 36-member dance ensemble and 15-member vocal ensemble, will feature singers and dancers that are first-timers at the Lebowsky Center and those that haven’t missed a show in 2014. The Holiday Show has been held yearly since its 2014 reopening after a 2007 fire, with no show in 2020.
Singers Quentin Brainerd and Alissa Britten are the duo that have appeared in every Holiday Show since 2014.
“I have a hard time breaking tradition. This show is too much fun and too much excitement to pass up. There’s always a core group of us who have been in it before, but we always have some new people and new music as well,” Brainerd said.
For Britten, while she is a regular, this year’s show will be the first time it’s a family affair. Her daughters, Gemma and Isla, will be dancing in the show for the first time.
“There is such a rich family tradition in this show for those who attend and those of us who have the pleasure of being on stage,” Britten said.
Also dancing in the Holiday Show for the first time is 8-year-old Scarlett Bradley. If the last name sounds familiar, she is the daughter of choreographer Erica Bradley and Artistic Director Garrett Bradley. Garrett Bradley was hired as the theater’s artistic director and creates the Holiday Show each year — he selects the music, conceives the ideas for the sets and the staging of numbers and helps with choreography.
“One of my goals as artistic director was to reshape the holiday shows of the past into bigger productions that would take audiences on an artistic musical journey into the season,” Garrett Bradley said. “One of the biggest challenges each year is to find some new music, as I strive for a variety of selections each year. The show always has a mixture of musical genres.”
New vocal singers include Tricia Rogers, who teaches choir at Owosso Middle School. Rogers isn’t completely new to the Lebowsky Center, having recently appeared as Frau Schrader in “The Sound of Music” earlier in 2022. Kaila Szafranksi is also new to the female ensemble, and she also featured in “The Sound of Music,” playing Maria.
Lansing’s Travis Williams is new to the male ensemble. He recently returned home after completing his master’s degree in vocal performance from the University of Nevada Las Vegas, where he made his professional role debut with Opera Las Vegas, as well as his company debut with Vegas City Opera. In 2021, he was invited to be the guest soloist for the Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops Concert. Williams is also a 2019 alum of the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria, where he won 2nd prize in the Meistersinger competition, per information provided by the Lebowsky Center.
“I am very grateful and excited to finally be making my Lebowsky Center debut,” Williams said.
Performances will be today; December 3, 9, and 10 at 8 p.m., with 3 p.m. matinees offered on December 3, 4, 10, and 11. Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for students and seniors, and $21 for children 12 and under. All prices include the $3.00 service fee for ticketing. Tickets can be purchased at ebowksycenter.com or in the Box Office. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Call 989-723-4003 for more information. Handicap-accessible restrooms and seating are available.
