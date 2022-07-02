CORUNNA — A Flint man was sentenced Friday to at least 5 years and 11 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections, with a credit of 107 days, for stealing valuables from a friend of his father’s.
“You didn’t steal to pay for surgery for a family member, or to fuel a drug habit — you stole for clothes, for jewelry, for a car, for stuff — and what that just tells me is that you’re just a thief and that’s pretty lousy,” said 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Christopher Passmore pled guilty on May 26 to home invasion in the second degree. He broke into the house on February 28 and took several items from a safe and cash box that belonged to the victim’s late father.
“These people opened up their home to you to come in and do some work — you’re predatory and you take stuff that means a lot to them,” Stewart said. “How you can do that to someone is just beyond me.”
Passmore stole and sold several items, including social security cards, birth certificates, rare coins and currency and other keepsakes. Police officers were able to recover a few of the items, including the deed to their house. At least one of the items recoverd by law enforcement did not belong to the victim.
In the her statement to the court, the victim said that while the things stolen were not worth millions of dollars, they are “irreplaceable” because they were passed down by deceased family members.
“My sense of safety and security in my home has been robbed,” the victim said. “It was my safe place.”
Passmore is required to pay restitution to the victim and her family equalling $28,732 before paying off court costs and fines. Stewart also mentioned transferring the title of the car to help mitigate some of the victim’s loss.
“We pray continually for Christopher — I prayed for him while he was out on the run because we know all too well what happens out there and I wanted him at least safe — so at least I know he’s safe today,” the victim said. “I also pray that he learns the true meaning of respect and loyalty because on February 28, he didn’t just disrespect me and my family, he disrespected his father.”
Passmore learned of the safe’s existence from his father.
“He took advantage of the relationship that his father had with this family,” said Shiawasee County Prosecuter Scott Koerner.
Two of the victims are dealing with stolen identities after their birth certificates and social security cards were taken. They have recieved several letters from different credit card companies and a bill for $125 from an online gambling site.
The defendent agreed to turn the proceeds from what he sold over to the victims and apologized to them during his statement and as he left the court room.
Attorney Patrick Allen stepped in as Passmore’s lawyer because his previous attorney is dealing with health issues. Allen said Passmore has a history of run-ins with the law, first starting in 2000 when he was around 11 years old. He dropped out of high school, to which Allen asked the court to force Passmore to further his education.
“There’s no time or amount of money that’s going to replace my dad’s cash box and the things that were in there,” the victim said. She added that she and her family would respect whatever sentence he was given, and that they would continue to pray for Passmore.
“I’ve listened to a lot of victims and all of them — so important, so compelling — but (victim) said a couple things that were very unfamiliar to me and that I don’t hear very often from a victim: Number 1, she wanted to make sure that you were safe and Number 2, she prays for you. I’m not sure that you deserve either from her, but you got that and good for her after what you’ve done to her and her family,” Stewart said. “That says a lot about that family.”
“Forgiveness can only be given, it can’t be earned,” Allen said. Passmore’s goals moving forward are to make resitution in any way he can, and to work at earning some self-respect back while praying that forgivness will be given in time.
