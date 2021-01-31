BYRON — The rapidly growing Byron Ski & Snowboard Club is giving students and families a chance to have safe fun outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club is also giving founder Tammy Streeter, a literacy and math interventionist for Byron Area Schools, a little healing after the death of a son in 2019.
“My kids have been on skis since age two, and I needed to give back,” Streeter said Tuesday. “I’m hoping the students in the club will pass skiing on to their kids, who will pass it on to their kids. It’s something that lasts forever.”
Last year, the then-new club had 23 members; today, the number is nearly 100. Club members can be anybody in the Byron school district or even beyond. The cost is $22 to join the club, and $22 for a lift ticket each week.
“Because Byron is so small, we opened it to everybody — high school students, who drive themselves; middle school students whose parents drop them off and elementary kids with parents,” she said. “Every week we get more people. The word is spreading.”
Kicking off in January, the group meets every Monday evening at Mt. Holly, where they see Streeter skiing up and down the hills, keeping a close eye on the young skiers as they master the bunny hill and try steeper slopes.
She said the resort’s artificial snow has made for fine skiing this year.
One reason for the club’s growing popularity could be the absence of other school sports this year, due to the coronavirus.
Also, extracurricular ski clubs appear to be rare among school districts in Shiawassee County, with Owosso High School’s club one exception.
“We can’t thank Tammy enough for doing this. It’s a good, safe way to get out,” said Amy Mountain, who with husband Todd and daughters sixth-grader Alison and third-grader Claire joined the Byron Ski & Snowboard Club last year.
“The girls heard about it at school and they have enjoyed it so much. It’s a confidence booster for the kids, who can’t even stand on their skis the first time they try it. They love it.”
Mountain said the club has given her a chance to know other Byron parents and inspired her family to ski on other occasions, including when they recently stopped for a day of skiing during a car trip to Pennsylvania.
Streeter loves to hear impact stories like that, or the one where a young member proudly announced to his mother that he’d found his sport: skiing.
Many years ago, as her four children were growing up, Streeter’s family would ski at Mt. Holly. One son nearly went pro; another teaches at Mt. Holly.
“Our kids have been in skis since age two,” Streeter said. “They still have conversations about Mt. Holly, and the kids in the club will forever have those conversations, too.”
The Byron Ski & Snowboard Club isn’t the first project she has dedicated to her late son, Josh Brost, who was 26 when he was killed after his vehicle, broken down by the side of the highway, was struck by a distracted driver in Tennessee on March 27, 2019.
That summer Streeter launched a successful online campaign to finance a book giveaway at Byron Elementary School. Each elementary student receives free books from Scholastic publishing each year.
Brost was a big reader, she explained, as well as a skier. The book and ski club projects give Streeter the opportunity to highlight her son’s passions by doing something positive, both helping the community and helping her deal with her pain over her son’s death.
“Every Monday, I’m rebuilding memories from the past,” Streeter said. “The hardest part for me is I don’t have anyone to ski with me.”
Streeter serves as Byron Elementary’s literacy and math coach, working alongside teachers to implement new techniques and strategies for learning. Before that, she was a fifth-grade teacher at the elementary for more than 15 years. She has been an educator for 30-plus years.
For more information about the Byron Ski & Snowboard Club, write to Streeter at streetert@byron.k12.mi.us.
