OWOSSO — A 3-year-old Owosso boy accidentally shot himself and succumbed to his injuries Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Owosso police.
“On (Friday), Owosso Public Safety responded to the 1400 block of Cleveland Street on a report of a three-year-old who had accidentally shot himself,” officials said in the press release. “Police and fire personnel arrived within minutes and began providing medical care to the child. The child was transported to Memorial Healthcare for continued medical care but he succumbed to his injuries.”
The incident is currently under investigation, police officials said.
No further information was available before press time.
