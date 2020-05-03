LAINGSBURG — Girl Scout Allison Frank hopes to earn her Gold Award, and help a Shiawassee County sheriff’s deputy bring smiles to children’s faces by creating an organization to donate stuffed animals to the Sheriff’s Office.
“A lot of kids can be a little fearful of police officers coming up to their (parents’) car,” Secondary Road Patrol Deputy craig Lawson said. “I ask their parents if I may bring them something. You should see them. It gives me chills to see their eyes (when they receive a stuff animal).”
In addition to passing out stuffed toys during traffic stops, Lawson also hands them out when he’s simply meeting people, or at scenes of traumatic events such as fires.
“I can go through them rather quickly,” he said.
Frank, 17, a member of Girl Scout Troop 30336 since first grade, heard about Lawson’s need for a regular supply of stuffed animals through her mom, Jody, who works at the RESD. And since Allison Frank was looking for a community project that would allow her to complete her Gold Award — Girl Scouting’s highest honor — she decided to create a program to collect and distribute toys to Lawson.
“Deputy Lawson has been collecting them by word of mouth,” Allison Frank said. “I wanted it to be something where we will have something that’s easy to drop off, like Toys For Tots.
“He’s so passionate about it,” she added. “It makes me happy to think people are getting help.”
Lawson has been the road patrol deputy since 2017, making 250 to 300 traffic stops per month. In addition to working at the Sheriff’s Office, he also has worked in both Probate and 66th District Court.
While some child-centered organizations give out toys only after child abuse allegations, fires, crashes or other such events, Lawson also strives to hand them out when he just sees kids in the community.
“It’s fun to see someone just sitting outside, to stop and have the kids go to the back of the car and pick something out,” he said. “My mission is the make contact with people. I can always break the ice with the toys.”
Lawson said he also hands out toys to adults after trauma, and sometimes during traffic stops. He pointed out one instance in which he gave someone driving too fast a turtle.
“I told them to put it on their dashboard to remember to slow down,” he said.
He often keeps the toys in his backseat and on more than one occasion he’s had prisoners in the car at the same time. He tells them they can pick out a toy if they’d like.
“You see them thinking about it. It calms them right down,” he said. “For the right situation, there is an animal.”
Lawson enthusiastically embraced Allison Frank’s idea to create a donation program.
“I’m running out of bears,” he said. “Count me in, I’ll do anything I can. She’s doing a good thing for the community. We’re on to something here.”
Frank said she needs tom complete 80 hours of community service and create a project that is sustainable once she moves on. She hopes to have the project complete by fall when she’s a senior at Laingsburg.
For now, even though COVID-19 restrictions have impacted her plans, she is providing a dropoff space on her family’s front porch, 620 Shiawassee St. in Laingsburg.
“Once we can go out, I plan to reach out to businesses and schools for dropoff locations,” she said.
She’s reaching out to people for donations through Instagram and Facebook at Stuffies For Support.
“We’ve gotten a lot of response,” she said. “There have been a lot of shares, a lot of questions. One person drove from 30 minutes away to donate.”
Frank said while some people are donating new stuffed animals, many are used. She enourages people to wash them first, but has been washing and drying donated items herself.
“Don’t worry about it,” she said. “I still need to wash them. It’s better to be safe.”
This week, she donated the first 100 animals — a trial run — to Lawson during an outdoor meeting at the RESD.
“There’s always a supply issue: I beg and borrow,” Lawson said of receiving the toys. “I have four bags in the back of my unit. I’ve already given a number away. I’ll probably share these bags with other deputies, but I’m stingy — they’re fine right where they are.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/StuffiesForSupport/
