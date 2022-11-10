LAINGSBURG — For the first time since George W. Bush’s first term as president, the City of Laingsburg looks to have a new mayor, with the unofficial results tabulated by the Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office on electionreporting.com showing City Planning Committee Chairman Jeff Geasler winning a three-way over longtime incumbent Micheal Culpepper and current city council member Marcie Nickols.
Geasler is reported to have garnered 282 votes vs. 158 for Culpepper (first elected in 2003) and 125 for Nickols.
Geasler was the first to file to run for the seat, according to county documentation and ran a fairly prominent campaign by Laingsburg standards.
Born in Lansing and a graduate of Bath High School, Geasler moved to Laingsburg along with his wife in 1995, per previous Argus-Press reporting, where the couple raised three daughters.
Geasler credits his daughters with spurring some of his earliest civic contributions, noting time spent coaching youth basketball, softball and soccer, plus a term as the president of the Laingsburg Sports Boosters.
After his daughters grew up, Geasler started channeling his volunteerism to other civic arenas, he says, helping with downtown events such as Winterfest, Music in the Park and Laingsburg’s springtime pancake breakfast.
An experienced information technology professional, Geasler helped “create a strategic plan” for the City of Lansing’s IT infrastructure while working at Dewpoint, Inc.
His goals, upon taking office, will include making the mayor a more visible part of Laingsburg civic life, allowing the office to serve as a conduit for various organizations “to collaborate on projects and events in a more efficient and effective manner.”
Despite having lost the mayoral race, Nickols — first elected in 2016 — will retain her city council seat, which was not up for election this cycle.
City council seats held by Alan Ducastel, Dave Rhodabeck and Brian Fredline were up for grabs, with Ducastel and Rhodabeck standing for re-election and Fredline standing aside.
Atypically for incumbents, neither the 63-year-old Ducastel nor the 65-year-old Rhodabeck seem to have been able to hold serve, with the unofficial Shiawassee County results showing them as receiving the two lowest vote totals of any of the six candidates on the ballot — 143 for Rhodabeck and just 119 for Ducastel.
Instead a youth movement appears to have surged into office.
Per electionreporting.com, 41-year-old Pine Hills Golf Club proprietor and Laingsburg High School golf coach Greg Beavers was by far the race’s top vote-getter, receiving 358 votes.
Rebekah Allen — a second-time candidate within Beavers’ generational cohort, who currently works as an Auto-Owners Insurance representative — came in second with 295.
Apparent third-place finisher Robert “R.J.” Miller, a staff accountant for Hantz Financial Services, was the youngest candidate in the race, having graduated from Laingsburg High just eight years ago.
Electionrporting.com shows Miller with 185 votes, just one vote ahead of presumed fourth-place finisher Randy Cragg, who logged 184, pending final canvass.
Beavers, Allen and Miller may have benefited from cooperation in their race.
They had joint campaign signage and collectively ran on a message of infusing Laingsburg government with new blood.
“Elected offices should not be held long term,” Beavers said before the election. “Change (is) a good thing to have.”
