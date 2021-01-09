OWOSSO — The Cook Family Foundation Monday announced it has awarded a second round of grants to Shiawassee nonprofit organizations to help them finish 2020 in the best position to thrive in 2021.
“It was a tough year for local nonprofits, just as it has been for our small businesses” said Tom Cook, executive director of the Cook Family Foundation. “We knew that helping them out would help out our community. We know many people have given extra to local nonprofits this year, and we wanted to do our part.”
The grants were awarded in addition to $43,042 in COVID-related emergency grants made by the Foundation in March and April 2020 to help respond to needs. Grants were made early in 2020 to Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee, the Arc of Mid-Michigan, the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, and Durand Union Station. An additional $15,000 was provided to the United Way of Genesee County (serving Shiawassee County) to help address the health and economic emergency.
“We were particularly proud to support the initiative of the Durand Union Station,” Cook said, noting how the railroad history center helped organize volunteers to make masks, used their facility as a dropoff site, and worked with others to distribute masks and other PPE to those who could not access them.
“This is the kind of commitment and creativity we see from our local nonprofits all the time,” he added.
The Foundation also announced it is providing a “boardsmanship” workshop Jan. 12 — available free to any board member of a Shiawassee-based nonprofit. The virtual workshop will be presented by the Nonprofit Network. For more information, see the “Events” section of the Foundation’s website cookfamilyfoundation.org.
The latest grants, ranged from $2,489 to $10,000 and averaged about $7,000, Cook said, without specifying amounts for each group.
Grants went to the following nonprofits:
n Arc Mid-Michigan to directly assist students and adults with developmental disabilities;
n DeVries Nature Conservancy to make up for several canceled fundraising events;
n Friends of the Shiawassee River to expand virtual and online educational offerings for students;
n Lebowsky Center for the Performing Arts to make technology upgrades;
n Shiawassee Arts Center to continue their partnership with the Shiawassee Council on Aging to provide Shiawassee Mobile ART for Seniors program for seniors in their residences;
n Shiawassee Humane Society to draw up plans for facility upgrades;
n Girls on the Run to overcome COVID-related difficulties in providing empowerment programs;
n SafeCenter to help manage the delays and difficult accounting of federal grant programs;
n Shiawassee Family YMCA to serve as a community hub for food distribution and programming;
n Shiawassee Regional Chamber to support memberships for local nonprofits;
n Voices for Children for operating costs and building improvements.
“We thought they were all worthy grant requests and awarded everyone what they asked for,” Cook said. “Some nonprofits received emergency support in the spring and did not then request grants in the fall.”
Gratitude from organizations benefiting was univeral.
Lorraine Austin, Friends of the Shiawassee River executive director, said her group received $10,000 in the fall.
“This financial gift means so much to the Friends, as two of our major fundraising events had to be canceled due to the pandemic: Garlic Mustard Pestival and Shi-Tri triathlon — both scheduled for the spring of 2020,” she said. “As far as how the Friends will use this money, in short, we will be hiring a new, part-time communications/event coordinator staff person to allow our current staff to work to develop more river-related educational opportunities for teachers, students, parents and individuals.
“Since there has been such turmoil within the school systems in terms of face-to-face or online learning, parents having to play the role of teacher at home, teachers having to come up with new online lessons, etc. We are aiming to create resources for anyone to use to teach river-related lessons.”
Kathy Brooks, executive director of the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, said the $7,000 the organization received will match a state grant.
“(It’s) being used to match a capital improvement grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA),” Brooks said. “These funds will be used to make the critical wireless infrastructure and technology upgrades needed to meet the increasing demand for higher technological capabilities and allow us more flexibility in the way we serve our community.
“While it is hard to pinpoint an exact timeline for returning to ‘normal’ operations, these upgrades will position us to provide a wider variety and higher quality performing arts experiences than before the pandemic,” she said.
Shiawassee Humane Society Executive Director Patrice Martin said the group was thankful for the funding.
“Despite the myriad challenges of this past year, it is important for us to look to the future; to believe in and plan for the future. Our grant will do just that,” she said. “Our current SHS facility is maxed out in terms of space and possible upgrades. The grant will support SHS in procuring the services of an architect to design and produce renderings and construction drawings for a planned facilities expansion.
“The current building will be renovated for improved efficiency, and the new facility will provide a state-of-the-art canine wing.,” she said.
Shiawassee Family YMCA Executive Director Laura Archer said the grant will help fight food insecurity.
“Before the pandemic we were a partner with the schools for summer food. As the weeks turned into months during the pandemic, we were able to partner with Greater Lansing Food Bank and Owosso Rotary Club — with some sponsorships from local organizations and businesses— to begin to offer the mobile food pantries through which we are able to feed 250 (or more) households, distributing over 20,000 pounds of food per pantry,” she said. “We are launching weekend food deliveries for youth later this month, which has taken a great deal of staff time and energy to plan and coordinate.”
“(The funds) mean we can focus on our mission driven work to help create a better world in terms of healthy living, youth development and social responsibility by helping feed those in need in our community. We are using the funding to support staffing needs involved with the food support opportunities we’re sharing with our community,” she said.
DeVries Nature Conservancy education coordinator Torey Caviston said the group’s grant made up for several canceled fundraisers.
“We are very thankful to the Cook Family Foundation for helping DeVries overcome the countless challenges of 2020,” she said. “We had to cancel many fundraisers and events that were vital to our organization’s funding so this grant puts us in a position to start this year off on the right foot.”
The Arc Mid-Michigan Executive Director Lynn Brenckle said support this year from the Foundation has been crucial.
“The funds from the CFF were, and will continue to be, used to assist families with special education students develop plans for their children to assist with virtual learning, and to assist with a collaboration with Shiawassee Health and Wellness to bring training to parents and caregivers of developmentally disabled individuals free of charge,” she said.
