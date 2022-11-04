CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty to several felonies in 35th Circuit Court Thursday, related to numerous break-ins and thefts, and now faces a potential jail or prison sentence.
Lyle Warner tendered guilty pleas to counts of second-degree home invasion, breaking and entering with intent, and larceny ($1,000-$20,000). In return for his pleas, four separate charging files were dismissed. Those charges were also related to similar crimes.
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Warner’s guilty pleas and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16. Stewart ordered Warner’s bond revoked.
“Seeing as how incarceration is a substantial likelihood, you will be remanded to the county jail today,” Stewart said.
Shiawassee County chief assistant prosecutor Abigail Tepper estimated sentencing guidelines at five to 23 months.
Warner admitted to several break-ins and thefts that occurred in 2019 and earlier this year in January and April.
He said that in September 2019, he entered an unlocked residence on Raymond Road in Owosso, and removed a TV and tools. “I broke into a house and took things that didn’t belong to me,” Warner said. “The door was actually open, and I just kind of walked in. They were remodeling the house.”
Warner also admitted to cutting a lock off the door of a storage unit on Gould Street in Owosso in January, and taking a bag of clothes and a computer monitor.
He also admitted to breaking into a construction site on Lovejoy Road in April and taking numerous tools worth at least $1,000, including drills and a generator. “I just walked onto a site and I ended up taking tools and stuff that weren’t mine,” Warner said.
As part of the plea agreement, Warner will also be required to pay restitution in an amount yet to be determined.
Warner has a previous 2008 conviction for attempted larceny, for which he was sentenced to two days in jail and 30 months of probation, and numerous minor traffic-related misdemeanors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.