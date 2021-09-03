CORUNNA — A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported in the Shiawassee County Jail by the Sheriff’s Office.
According to Undersheriff Cory Carson, numerous inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I can confirm some incarcerated individuals have tested positive for COVID-19,” Carson said in a Thursday email. “The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Shiawassee County Health Department and jail medical staff to care for these individuals. Information about staffing will not be released; doing so could jeopardize the safety and security of this facility. No other information will be released at this time.”
According to a separate source, four jail personnel have also tested positive for COVID, including one who had to be hospitalized.
