CORUNNA — Shiawassee County has its next coordinator.
The Shiawassee Board of Commissioners approved a motion at a special meeting Monday to make a conditional offer of employment to Adam Stacey as Shiawassee County Coordinator, contingent upon successful contract negotiations and a background check.
Stacey, 47, has served as a Clinton County commissioner since 2009. Over the past 20 years, Stacey has served several legislators in various roles. Per his LinkedIn page, Stacey worked in the Michigan State Senate as a director of research and chief of staff for current Michigan Sen. Jim Runestad, R-District 15. He is a member of the DeWitt Lions Club as well.
Stacey said in his Dec. 1 interview that he is a “Michigander by birth and by choice” — although he moved around the country a lot in his youth, he was born in Bad Axe and returned to the state for college, obtaining a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Western Michigan University.
Should everything go right, the board’s offer concludes a three-plus month search for current County Coordinator Brian Boggs’ replacement. Boggs announced at a board Sept. 1 special meeting that he had “received an offer to advance his career and couldn’t turn it down” and would step down as Shiawassee County coordinator.
Ever since Boggs’ announcement, the board has embarked on a journey to find the next coordinator. The board approved an agreement with Walsh Municipal Services at its Sept. 15 regular meeting to conduct a search, and the consulting firm brought four finalists to the board. The board whittled the four finalists down to three after the candidates interviewed for the position at a Dec. 1 special meeting.
The three remaining finalists — Stacey, Ryan Rudzis and Kyle Harris — were offered second interviews, which were conducted at Monday’s special meeting. The candidates were asked to examine the board’s 2022 budget and demonstrate how they would go about balancing a 2023 budget, imaging there weren’t American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and an economic downturn is on the horizon, and prepare a 15-minute presentation.
The board appeared headed for a similar deadlock to the one after the first set of interviews on Dec. 1 after the commissioners named their top two candidates Monday straw poll style. Three commissioners voted for Rudzis as their top choice, and two commissioners each voted for Stacey and Harris. While Rudzis received the most first place votes, Stacey received four second place votes and made every commissioner’s top two candidates minus Garber.
County Attorney Eric Morris, who was present at the meeting, suggested commissioners make motions and vote on candidates. Garber kicked off the voting by making a motion for Harris, a Saginaw County commissioner. The motion failed in a 3-4 vote with Commissioners Brad Howard, Brandon Marks and Garber being the only ‘yes’ votes.
Commissioner Marlene Webster then made a motion to offer the position to Stacey, which passed 5-2, with the only ‘no’ votes from Commissioners Gary Holzhausen and Garber. Garber’s top choice was Harris, and Holzhausen’s top choice was Rudzis.
Stacey was the first of three presenters Monday. His presentation laid out the process he would take to make the budget, starting with meeting important stakeholders in the county and installing a three-month hiring freeze in the county to review operations. His plan also includes a two-month comparative study of best practices in other similar counties, a roundtable discussion with local government managers in Shiawassee County and the projection of a 10-year capital improvements plan. Stacey would look to present the new model for the board’s approval in June, while negotiating with department heads over the summer of how to deliver services under the new model before setting a public hearing on the budget in the fall.
Webster said in an interview with The Argus-Press following the meeting that Stacey’s presentation was well-researched and demonstrated knowledge of recent county affairs.
“I saw in (Stacey) a visionary leader, someone with a big picture of our economy and what’s happening in our economy. I thought he had a lot of innovative ideas, not just routine run-of-the-mill — he had beyond basic ideas. He painted a big picture of how Shiawassee County fits into the region and state,” Webster said. “I liked his focus on relationship building, not just with employees but within the county. I think he’ll represent Shiawassee County well as a public face.”
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur also was impressed by Stacey’s presentation and was complimentary of Stacey’s understanding of the county’s struggling finances and knowledge that tough choices will have to be made.
“I think Adam Stacey will do a fine job for us. Like any of the three, he’ll have his learning curve,” Brodeur told The Argus-Press following the meeting. “He seemed to have a wealth of knowledge of the finances about the county and where we’ve been and where we’re going. He seemed to have done his research and understands our budgeting process and the economic situation in the county.”
The Argus-Press has previously reported that Boggs will stick around past Dec. 31, his initial end date, to help train Stacey and ensure a smooth transition, with the idea of Stacey taking over in January. Boggs and Morris will also help with the contract negotiations. The Argus-Press previously reported that Boggs’ salary is $93,000 per year, but Frank Walsh of Walsh Municipal Services has encouraged the commission to offer between $100,000 and $110,000 and make the salary negotiable.
