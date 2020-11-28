LANSING — State officials this past week agreed to dismiss three licensing charges against barber Karl Manke, but the hearing judge scheduled written arguments on a fourth that still could result in a suspension or recovation.
According to an order signed by Administrative Law Judge Stephen Goldstein Nov. 19, the Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Bureau of Professional Licensing and Manke will submit written arguments regarding an accusation the barber failed to operate “a premises that is free from other sources of contamination or potential causes of health or safety hazards or nuisances, contrary to Mich Admin Code.”
Written arguments are due Dec. 11 with responses by Dec. 18, after which Goldstein will issue a decision.
Manke had been scheduled to continue a hearing Nov. 19 on that accusation, as well as counts of committing an act of gross negligence, willfully violating health and safety rules of any political subdivision and failure to operate a license premises in compliant with all regulations of a political subdivision in which it is located and with state health regulations.
Goldstein’s Nov. 19 order, to which the parties agreed, dismissed with prejudice those three charges.
The case against Manke, 77, arose in May when Manke continued to operate his barber shop, 421 W. Main St., despite statewide executive orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closing barber shops and beauty salons, among other businesses, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manke claimed he needed the money.
The barber in May was charged with a pair of misdemeanors by Owosso police. Those charges have since been dismissed.
Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs licensing division later suspended Manke’s license. Manke ignored that as well and continued offering hair cuts.
The Michigan Attorney General’s Office sought to hold Manke in contempt and fine him $7,500 per day for violating state orders and also sought a temporary restraining order.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart declined the request by the state to issue a temporary restraining order. The Michigan Court of Appeals then overruled Stewart and ordered the judge to issue a TRO.
Following that action, Manke’s lawyer, David Kallman, filed appeals with the Michigan Supreme Court claiming the appellate judges violated their own court rules. The Supreme Court agreed and issued a 7-0 ruling, sending the issue back to the appeals court, saying the panel of judges did not follow court procedures.
That state request later was dropped, leaving only the licensing charges.
