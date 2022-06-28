Two men get jail time in domestic violence cases

CORUNNA — Sixty-sixth District Court Judge Ward Clarkson sentenced two men to jail terms Monday morning for domestic violence, including one whom he said had an “atrocious” prior record.
Gregory Myers, of Owosso, was sentenced to nine months in the Shiawassee County Jail for aggravated domestic violence and obstructing/delaying a telecommunications device. He was credited with 16 days served toward his sentence.
“He has an atrocious record,” Clarkson told Public Defender Doug Corwin before announcing sentence. The judge is apparently referring to Myers’ prior record in the state of California. “With all that in mind, you still get two more one-year misdemeanors.”
“I’m working every day,” Myers said. “I’m trying to better my life and I have an opportunity here … I’ve really been focusing and working hard on staying straight. I just ask that you give me the opportunity to keep moving forward.”
Myers was originally charged in October 2021 with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, domestic violence and the obstruct/delay counts. The charges were reduced pursuant to a plea agreement, and he pleaded guilty in May, according to court records.
Sean Elliott, of Owosso, was sentenced to six months in jail for resisting/obstructing police, and 93 days for domestic violence. He was credited with four days served on both counts.
Assistant Public Defender John Ryan asked for a term of probation, but Clarkson shot down the request, noting that Elliott did not show up for his original sentencing date in October 2021, and was later apprehended by a bail bondsman, before again being charged with another crime.
Ryan said Elliott was “very intoxicated” at the time of the assault, and has been doing well since that time. He asked for a sentence of probation.
“The guy who didn’t show up for close to a year is going to do good on probation?” Clarkson asked. He also pointed out that Elliott has two prior felonies and a prior domestic violence conviction.
Elliott apologized for not appearing for sentencing. “Everything has just been a mess outside of here.”
