OWOSSO — Joe-Lee’s Crosswinds Cafe and Oliver Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care teamed up for an airshow Saturday to raise money and awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia.
The Aviation for Alzheimer’s event featured about a dozen planes that took turns flying overhead for the crowds.
Joe Voelker and Lee Ann French are the namesakes behind the newly opened Joe-Lee’s Crosswind Cafe. They are already hosting and planning to host several different events they hope will bring the community together and help spread the word about their new restaurant, which French calls a “hidden gem.”
They were excited that Saturday’s event benefited a cause they said needs much more attention.
“I think it’s a cause that should be important to everybody. Between Alzheimer’s and dementia, almost everybody knows someone that is impacted by it. We have customers that are impacted by dementia so this event was important to us,” French said.
She said that the goal of the event was twofold, one; raise money for the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s next week in Lansing and two; raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Brandi French, community development director at Oliver Woods, said the partnership with Joe-Lee’s was a perfect fit; she and Lee Ann are sisters-in-law after all.
“It’s been great partnering with Joe-Lee’s. Our goal with this event is to raise money and awareness because you need the money to do the research, the more people that know about these diseases the better,” Brandi French said.
They were pleased with how the event turned out and plan to do it annually.
“With airshows, you really have to book a year in advance and we just took over. We’re already really excited about doing this next year,” Lee Ann French said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.