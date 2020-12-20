OWOSSO — Area churches will be celebrating Christmas much differently than in other years because of the COVID-19 pandemic: Safety will be a major priority — especially in the face of a recent uptick in coronavirus cases throughout the state.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently announced three-week restrictions for in-person classes at high schools and colleges, along with a ban on inside dining at restaurants and bars.
A newer order allows in-person learning to resume Monday, along with practice for high school sports that have been paused.
Church services were one type of gathering that were allowed to go on.
But the majority of churches are observing COVID-19 safety precautions because the coronavirus still presents a risk to the most vulnerable, including the elderly. Safety precautions include not only social distancing measures but limited capacities. Some churches have decided to schedule a mix of in-person services and online services, limited in-person services or all virtual services. Services may also be conducted by radio and/or television. Church choirs will be limited or pre-recordings may be made in their place.
Despite recent good news this past week that COVID-19 vaccines have started for frontline health care workers, vaccines for most people in Michigan are still a ways off. And church attendance for Christmas services is expected to be much lower simply with the safety precautions in place and the risk that church members could face.
At St. Paul and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso, the Rev. Michael O’Brien said in-person Christmas services will go on as planned, but with restrictions that limit capacity to 20 percent of the church.
Every other pew will be taped off to provide social distancing and people must wear masks.
“We are saddened when we have to turn people away once we have reached our capacity, but we want everyone to be safe and distanced inside the church,” O’Brien said.
“We have music and light singing, but no choir,” O’Brien said. “And there will be no choir for our Christmas Masses, although we do hope to have a handbell choir for some Masses.”
The typical Christmas Mass schedule will be followed, however.
“We are having five Masses on Christmas Eve and two on Christmas Day, but we will lock our doors once our 20-percent capacity limits have been reached,” O’Brien said.
“We are not expecting to have our usual influx of people for Christmas due to the pandemic but by offering five masses at different times we are hopeful that those who wish to attend can attend. We are encouraging people to come early.”
St. Paul and St. Joseph will offer virtual Masses; O’Brien said the Diocese of Lansing is offering a televised Mass weekly and its website lists all of the parishes in the diocese that will offer virtual services.
O’Brien said Lansing Diocese Bishop Earl Boyea has “dispensed” Catholics of the obligation of attending Mass until February due to the pandemic. Rising cases have affected church attendance recently, O’Brien said.
“We have no way of knowing how many people to expect for Christmas Masses due to the pandemic and surge in new infections,” he said. “While we saw many people returning to Mass in October, since then, with the rise in infections, Mass has decreased again in November and December.”
The pandemic has made it harder for the church to reach out to the elderly and sick and those in hospitals and nursing homes during the pandemic, O’Brien said.
“We are limited in our ability to reach our parishioners in the hospitals and nursing homes due to restrictions but we remember them in our prayers,” O’Brien said.
At Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Owosso, the Rev. James Bare said the biggest challenge in the midst of the pandemic and Christmas is balancing safety and worship.
“The biggest challenge is the conflict between the burning desire to celebrate Jesus’ birth in a big way and the urgency of celebrating it in a safe and responsible way,” Bare said.
“We don’t want anyone to be denied the opportunity to worship in person so that’s why we’re adding the extra Christmas Eve worship opportunity. We also have been streaming our services each week and will also do so on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day because we know not everyone feels comfortable joining together in a group setting even with the precautions we are taking.”
Since in-person services re-started on Father’s Day weekend in June, Bare said the church has continued to follow the safety precautions.
The church uses clotheslines to block pews and allow social distancing.
The church also continues to recommend that worshippers wear masks and has added an additional masks-required service each week.
The church is santized after each service, he said, and wall-mounted screens allow worshippers an easy way to follow along and sing hymns without sharing hymnals.
“Because of the limitations on seating, we continue to ask people to sign up in advance for the service they wish to attend,” Bare said.
Bare said the church’s board of elders decided to add an extra candlelight service on Christmas Eve and make it a mask-required service. It will be followed by two mask-recommended services on Christmas Eve.
“We will still be doing the traditional candle lighting at each service, along with a limited hymn sing,” Bare said.
“We are also recording our Salem school children singing Christmas hymns and reciting the Christmas story from Luke 2 and playing that during these services.”
On Christmas Day, there will be one festive service at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church and, for that service, “we will again play the children singing ‘Joy to the World,’ Bare said. The church also plans to have a virtual choir singing pre-service Christmas carols.
Bare said one by-product of the pandemic has been positive.
“We continue to do the radio broadcast each Sunday on Z 92.5 FM at 10 a.m.,” Bare said. “But now our 10:30 a.m. services (and special services) are being livestreamed on our church’s YouTube channel, which can be found by typing “Salem Owosso.”
Bare also said church members have stepped up in the face of the pandemic, helping others in numerous ways.
“One member even made home-made, personalized Salem masks for all our school children and staff,” Bare said. “The sad, but touching, sidenote is that the Lord called her home to heaven this fall.”
The Rev. Deane Wyllys of Owosso First United Methodist Church said his congregation will be providing Christmas services via livestream/Facebook.
“We will provide a “Longest Night” service via livestream/Facebook Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. for for those who have lost a loved one in this past year,” said Wyllys. “And we will provide a Christmas Eve service via livestream/Facebook at 7 p.m. These services will include music.”
Owosso First United Methodist Church has been using the livestream/Facebook format on a regular basis.
“We are providing livestream/Facebook worship services on Sundays,” Wyllys said. “I post daily Bible studies on Facebook and a weekly chapel time for children on Facebook.
“The biggest challenge has been to maintain any sense of normalcy for this season of the year and to maintain effective contact with our elderly and homebound,” Wyllys said. “The inspiration has come from the resilience that the church members have demonstrated.”
First Church of Christ in Owosso will offer two Christmas Eve services with carols, communion and a candelight service. The 4:30 p.m. service will require masks. Masks are recommended for the 7 p.m. service.
“We will livestream the 7 p.m. service,” First Church of Christ secretary Gwen Yeager said. “We love the beautiful Christmas music and look forward to the songs that tell of Christ’s birth. The Christmas Eve service is the most beautiful service of the year.”
Chris Higgins is the First Church of Christ senior minister, Mark Walter is the student minister and worship leader and Jordan Sovis is the media director, Yeager said.
“We are a family and it has been difficult not being able to worship together,” Yeager said. “Many of our members are fearful to attend services, so we are blessed to be able to livestream the services and connect to them that way. Expenses have continued and our members have been very generous in supporting the ministry of the church — even when they cannot attend services.”
First Church celebrates two services each Sunday — a 9:30 a.m. service, at which masks are required throughout the building at all times, and children’s classes are available. An 11 a.m. service, at which masks are recommended, especially during social times before and after the worship service, also takes place, Yeager said.
“Pews are roped off to maintain social distancing and individual pre-packaged communion is served,” she said. “Masks and hand sanitizer are available through the building. The pews are sanitized before each service. We live-stream the 11 a.m. service through the church’s website, firstchurchofchrist.org.”
