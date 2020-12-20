CORUNNA — Awards from the Corunna’s Festival of Lights Parade were announced recently.
Winners received a trophy before the parade and will receive a check for $50 in January, both courtesy of the Corunna Downtown Development Authority.
The winners were:
n Best Use of Theme — Corunna Fourth of July
n Best Use of Lights — Floyd Koerner
n Best Youth Group — Andrew Murawa
n Best Dressed Crew — Owosso Curwood Queens Float
n Director’s Award — Shiawassee Firefighters Memorial
n Spirit of Christmas — Sheryl Cummings
