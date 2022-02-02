Hearing in Latunski case adjourned due to weather

CORUNNA — A hearing in the Mark Latunski murder case originally scheduled for this morning in 35th Circuit Court was adjourned due to the blast of winter weather in Michigan.
Defense attorneys for Latunski filed a 404(B) motion that sought to exclude evidence from being shown to the jury at trial.
Included in the motion are several police reports that contain new information, including interviews of two men who fled from Latunski’s Tyrell Road residence after being chained up for BDSM sexual encounters in late 2019.
One of the men, whom The Argus-Press is not identifying, fled from Latunski’s residence in October 2019, and has filed a federal civil lawsuit against Latunski. A federal judge has already ruled that case will be put on hold until Latunski’s murder and mutilation charges are litigated.
In an interview with police, the man told investigators that on the night Latunski allegedly killed Kevin Bacon, of Swartz Creek, he received a text message from Latunski that said, “(Latunski) killed Kevin Bacon and Kevin Bacon is my hero.”
However, the man assumed Latunski was talking about the famous actor by the same name and didn’t take the message seriously. Latunski then replied that he had “ate Kevin’s oysters.” Latunski allegedly killed Bacon, cooked his testicles in a frying pan, and then consumed them.
The man also said that he spoke to Latunski via Facetime on the night of Bacon’s murder, and Latunski had “briefly scanned the room and briefly showed (Bacon) hanging upside down” in Latunski’s basement “sex dungeon.”
He added Latunski seemed to speak and act normally during their conversation, and heard someone knock on Latunski’s front door and yell “police.” Latunski then threw his phone on a bed without ending the call and the man disconnected.
Bacon’s body was discovered after Michigan State Police, acting on a request for assistance from the Clayton Township Police Department, went to Latunski’s 703 W. Tyrrell Road residence Dec. 28, 2019.
Latunski was arraigned Dec. 30, 2019, on the felony counts of open murder and mutilation of a human body.
MSP trooper Robert Viviano said he had arrested Latunski several weeks before that date on an outstanding child support warrant. Viviano said he knocked on Latunski’s door, and when Latunski answered, he was “shirtless and wearing a leather kilt.” Viviano asked to search the house, for which Latunski gave consent. During the ensuing search, Viviano observed a room in Latunski’s basement.
“There were chains hanging from the wall,” Viviano testified. “I peeked into the room to my right and observed (Bacon) hanging from the ceiling over what appeared to be a trap door. I pulled my head back and exclaimed, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God.’”
Michigan State Police Det./Sgt. James Moore testified at a preliminary hearing that he went to Latunski’s residence at about 2 a.m. Dec. 28, 2019, and obtained a search warrant before interviewing Latunski. According to Moore, he observed a pulley system connected to a rope from a rafter, from which Kevin Bacon’s body was hanging. Moore said Latunski admitted to the murder.
Following Latunski’s arrest for Bacon’s murder, he was ruled incompetent to stand trial, and ordered by Clarkson to the state’s forensic psychiatry center. His transfer to the facility was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has since been deemed competent to stand trial. If convicted of open murder, Michigan law requires a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
