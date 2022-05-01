Thief receives 13 months

CORUNNA — A Durand man was sentenced to prison in 35th Circuit Court Friday by Judge Matthew Stewart for stealing a financial transaction device, and must also pay over $5,000 in restitution to the victim.
Joshua Edwards, 27, was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and ordered to pay court costs and fines, as well as restitution in the amount of $5,902.93. He was credited with 180 days served toward his sentence.
Shiawassee County assistant public defender John Ryan told Stewart that his client had started using drugs at a young age, which led to him stealing to support the habit. He added that Edwards had never had any type of rehabilitation or treatment.
“I think his story starts in some early-life trauma,” Ryan said. “That trauma led to anger… He was a daily user of methamphetamine… As he became more addicted to the drug, he found it increasingly difficult to pay for the drug. Theft was to get the drugs. Theft became a way of life, of survival.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said that Edwards has an extensive criminal history and is facing numerous charges in Genesee County far more serious than those he was being sentenced for Friday. He asked for a sentence with incarceration beyond time served.
Before being sentenced, Edwards said he was “trying to figure out” anger issues.
Stewart told Edwards that after a February plea hearing, he had considered sentencing Edwards to Shiawassee County’s Drug Court program. However, while awaiting trial Edwards allegedly committed thefts and was disrespectful to jail staff.
“You let off in the county jail,” Stewart said. “That’s crazy what you did… You said you were going to do things to a corrections officer’s daughter that I can’t even place on the record. You stole from other inmates. You were assaultive. How can I work with that? You knew we were working for you.”
Edwards was sentenced at 17 to prison for third-degree home invasion, serving eight years for that offense.
Currently in Genesee County, Edwards is facing 14 felony counts, including racketeering, breaking and entering a vehicle with damage, retaining a financial transaction device without consent, and tampering with evidence.
If convicted at trial, he could potentially face up to 40 years in prison.
According to Genesee County court records, Edwards is scheduled for a jury trial on those charges June 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.