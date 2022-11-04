CORUNNA — Rebekah Smith is a former Corunna city council member, while Wayne LeDuc has never before sought elective office.
While they might seem to have nothing in common, they share one very important thing: Both are running as write-in candidates in Tuesday’s election for seats on the Corunna city council.
LeDuc has filed as a write-in candidate for mayor, while Smith is seeking a write-in spot representing the city’s second ward.
LeDuc will succeed Charles Kerridge, who is retiring, while Smith will fill the seat currently held by John Lawson, who chose not to seek re-relection.
Running unopposed to retain their current seats are Helen Granger and Brian DeLorge in Ward 1 and Adam Spannagel and Michael Carr in Ward 3. John Sarrazin will continue to represent Ward 2 for at least two more years.
LeDuc said he is a guest teacher in Corunna and Owosso schools.
He decided to put his name in after discovering no one had filed to run.
In addition, “there were a couple of people who thought I would do a good job.”
Once on the council, LeDuc — an 18-year Corunna resident — said he’d be interested in being involved in the Downtown Development Authority.
“I would like to see the the downtown and our neighborhoods brought into the 21st century,” he said.
“We have some work to do.”
He would also prioritize maintenance of the McCurdy Park area and the completion of the firemen’s memorial.
LeDuc emphasized that he is not a politician and has no previous experience, although he mounted a run for Flint city council during more than 20 years of living there.
Smith plans to retire from Indian Trails in Owosso next April, where she currently serves as the transportation company’s safety and driver education manager.
She began with Indian Trails nearly 20 years ago as a driver.
Smith served on the Corunna council from 2014-18, and also previously served on the Owosso city council when she lived there.
She is presently a member of the Corunna planning commission and the Shiawassee Area Transportation Authority board, and has also been on the zoning board of appeals.
“I like to be involved in local decision-making,” Smith said.
The Owosso native’s father, George Hoddy, owned Universal Electric Corporation, a manufacturing firm that made electric motors located on the site of the present Comstock Inn. Among Universal’s many clients was the federal government, for whom they worked on numerous projects during World War II. Hoddy was 105 when he died in 2010.
Hoddy’s descendants include Smith’s four children with her husband, Theodore, plus five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
When she heard no one had filed for the Ward 2 seat, Smith said she decided to put her name in the hat.
“It’s hard on the council if there isn’t a quorum,” she said. “Those who serve should not suffer.”
Smith is also motivated by affection for her adopted home town.
“I love Corunna. It’s warm and inviting,” she said.
“I just couldn’t have found a better community than here. Everyone has been friendly, and everyone has been vary gracious to me. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”
