CORUNNA — Memorial Healthcare will receive $40,000 in CARES Act funding to support expanded coronavirus testing, courtesy of the Shiawassee County Health Department.
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners approved the service agreement between Memorial and the health department Thursday, 5-2, with board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, and Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, dissenting. The funds will support Memorial’s continued effort to provide COVID-19 tests in the county, officials said.
“We approached Memorial because we have CARES Act money that is required to be expended by Dec. 31,” county Health Director Larry Johnson said Thursday. “We don’t do in-house testing at the health department because we don’t have the capacity to do it, so we reached out to Memorial, our local health care partner who is already doing the testing, to see if they would be willing to provide some expanded or enhanced testing using the CARES act funding that we had available.”
Thursday’s vote came after considerable discussion throughout the course of the county’s Health and Human Human Services Committee meeting Tuesday, and Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday — with commissioners expressing frustration at Memorial’s lack of representation at both meetings to answer questions. That frustration Wednesday led Root to question whether the funds could be put to better use by another local health-care provider.
“We weren’t aware that we were either invited or we had a need to be here. Had we known that, I would have had someone here or been here myself, as I am tonight,” Brian Long, president/CEO of Memorial Healthcare, said during Thursday’s meeting. “I am a little bit disappointed though in some of the comments I heard (Wednesday) because rather than taking that as an assumption that it was either a miscue or we weren’t aware of that information … We’ve always tried to be collaborative and provide information that is useful to be able to give you the opportunity to make the best decisions possible.”
Root explained Thursday that Johnson had informed him a representative from Memorial would be on hand for Tuesday’s Health and Human Services Committee meeting. Memorial’s Associate Vice President of Operations Kevin Davis planned to attend Tuesday’s meeting, Johnson clarified Thursday, but he ultimately was unable to, notifying Johnson beforehand.
“Our primary concern, and our wish to have you guys here tonight, is to answer the simple question: With this $40,000, will there be testing outside of the city of Owosso?” Commissioner Dan McMaster, R-District 2, asked Thursday.
Memorial Healthcare currently offers coronavirus testing at its main campus in Owosso, 826 W. King St., along with a drive-thru testing site in the Memorial Healthcare Foundation parking lot, 1637 W. Main St.
“To be honest with you, we had a plan to put a drive-thru in downtown Durand and we were moving steadily in that direction,” Davis said Thursday.
“Unfortunately, we were informed that the city would not rezone it. We had the site all planned, it was the old drive-thru bank. We actually had all of the infrastructure ordered, we had the architectural design on paper, how we could turn it into a drive-thru and we hit a brick wall with zoning.”
Davis said Memorial has not pursued any other new testing sites at this time, adding Owosso has served as the primary testing location since it is centrally located in Shiawassee County.
With regard to the proposed testing site in Durand, County Coordinator Brian Boggs, who also serves on the Durand City Council, said the development required a special use permit because the former bank, in the 300 block of North Saginaw Street, has been vacant for a prolonged period of time.
“Memorial was required to fill out forms to go to the zoning board of appeals and they chose to not fill out those forms,” Boggs said Thursday. “They weren’t told, ‘No.’ They were told the path to get there, which required a ZBA hearing, and they chose not to proceed.”
“That’s accurate to an extent; however, we were dealing with a time frame that didn’t necessarily comply with standard of practice,” Long responded. “We said, ‘Is there anything that we can do immediately to act on this? Because we’re under pressure to get this done,’ and we were told, ‘No, this is the process, the process is the process, this is what you need to follow.’ And we said, ‘Look, we don’t have time for this, we’ve got other things that we have to do, that we have to focus on, and right now cutting through bureaucracy was not high on our list,’ so we did choose to move in a different direction, but it wasn’t just out of a lack of desire.”
For more information about Memorial Healthcare’s coronavirus testing, visit memorialhealthcare.org.
