CORUNNA — An Owosso man was charged Friday with a single felony count of false report or threat of terrorism after allegedly threatening on Facebook to go to Washington, D.C., and “shoot Democrats” at President Biden’s inauguration.
Richard Maurer, 66, was arraigned before Magistrate Dan Nees Friday afternoon; his bond was set at $75,000. Maurer was arrested Tuesday, and a search warrant was concurrently executed by Owosso police. He pleaded not guilty at Friday’s arraignment.
“We’re glad that after the events Jan. 6, the FBI was doing their utmost to monitor any potential threats to the inauguration,” Masserang said after the arraignment.
Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said Friday that the FBI and U.S. Secret Service had been monitoring Maurer’s social media posts and messages, and during the execution of the search warrant Tuesday, police found several semi-automatic weapons and body armor, which were confiscated.
The next court proceedings are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 3 for a probable cause conference and 2 p.m. Feb. 9 for a preliminary examination.
Shiawassee County chief assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang said Maurer’s threats are “of tremendous severity,” and asked Nees to set a high bond.
“When Mr. Maurer was arrested … Body armor and firearms were found there ready to go for him to carry out his threat to shoot, as he put it, ‘shoot Democrats’ at President Biden’s inauguration,” Masserang said. “The threat in particular, one of many threats he made both publicly and privately, was that he was going on Jan. 20 ‘armed and ready to be buried there,’ and that ‘killing them is my duty and my responsibility to my grandkids.’”
False report of a threat of terrorism is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and/or a $20,000 fine. Additionally, police and prosecutors can seek restitution to pay for the costs of investigation and prosecution.
Masserang added that Maurer had attended the protest Jan. 6 that challenged the validity of Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump, which turned into an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in which several people were killed.
Maurer answered Nees’ questions regarding whether he understood the charges and proceedings with one-word answers. He only briefly spoke to ask whether he could put up his homes in lieu of bond, to which Nees responded Maurer would have to discuss that with his attorney.
Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin was appointed defense counsel, but Maurer does not qualify for the county’s services. Maurer indicated that he would be hiring a private attorney.
Corwin argued that Maurer’s social media posts are covered under the First Amendment. Masserang countered that whether the threats were serious or not, they must be taken seriously.
Maurer has prior misdemeanor assault, firearm and drug convictions that date to the 1970s. If he posts bond, the terms require Maurer not to possess firearms or use any social media.
