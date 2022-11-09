WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Elissa Slotkin wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.
Slotkin, who moves from her current 8th District seat to the newly-drawn 7th District, defeated state Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Potterville, despite falling in Shiawassee County by more than 5,000 votes and in Clinton County by nearly 1,900 votes. Shiawassee County had 100 percent of precincts reporting as of 6:30 a.m. today, while Clinton County is only missing one East Lansing precinct.
The race was one of the most expensive house races in history, with donations pouring in for both candidates.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, who was defeated in the August primary, was in Lansing to stump for Slotkin 10 days ago.
