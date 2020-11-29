SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Every two years, Shiawassee Health and Wellness completes a community needs assessment to determine the emerging and changing needs within the the county that touch on the public mental health system.
Part of making sure the agency gets its priorities right is conducting a survey for county residents and agency officials that takes less than three minutes to complete, and Health and Wellness officials are encouraging people to weigh in.
The survey is on the home page of the Health and Wellness website, at shiabewell.org. The direct link is surveymonkey.com/r/DJKPK5J. The deadline is Dec. 18.
“Participating in the survey gives the community a voice on our approach to issues. We can’t help if we don’t know about the problems,” said Becky Caperton-Stieler, Health and Wellness performance improvement manager, whose department puts together the assessment.
Over the years, the way the information for the needs assessment — required by Health and Wellness’ contract with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services — has been collected has included town hall meetings for stakeholders and the U.S. mail.
“Two years ago we did do the survey electronically, but it was limited to collaborative community groups,” Caperton-Stieler said. “This year, we thought, why not open this to everybody?”
COVID-19 was a factor in the decision.
“Considering the impact that COVID has had on our community and the state, this year SHW has decided to use an on-line survey format to reach out to the community and those partners who provide supports and services in Shiawassee County,” the Health and Wellness website states. “We feel this is the safest and most efficient way to collect the information needed.”
Data collected by Health and Wellness is used in a larger report, the Shiawassee County Community Health Needs Assessment, conducted every three years to identify health and wellness trends, issues and concerns around such topics as health care access and utilization, preventive medicine, health status perceptions, drug and alcohol use, and more.
“(The Health and Wellness data) is something we see value in because it drives our focus in the community,” Caperton-Stieler said. “It helps us dig into particular issues with local agencies and then we address the causes of issues.”
Using the information received from survey respondents and other sources, Health and Wellness will identify at least five needs consistent consistent with the agency’s role. It is also required to develop a plan of action to address each of the identified needs over the next two years.
One example is when a Health and Wellness needs assessment survey turned up residents concern about the lack of adequate resources for suicide prevention.
“We discovered we really had robust support in place, but people didn’t know about it,” she said. “So, we got that information out into the community.”
Once the Dec. 18 deadline passes, Health and Wellness will submit a report to MDHHS and post the results on the Health and Wellness website, usually in one to two months after the deadline.
“Historically, we’ve struggled to get a good response rate,” Caperton-Stieler said of the surveys.
The larger report showing health needs throughout the county, published by Memorial Healthcare, should be ready for release in about five months, Caperton-Stieler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.