OWOSSO — Johnny Zawacki is not only a great musician, he’s also a great friend.
Here’s proof: When he received a beautiful red guitar from the estate of his late friend, musician Jay Randall Overman and found a CD of Overman’s songs tucked inside the guitar case, Zawacki was determined to perfect the recordings and release the music.
“I listened to the CD, and I thought the songwriting was very solid, excellent,” said Zawacki, a well-known local musician who has made several albums. “But the recording itself was poor. I had to spend a lot of time fixing what was there but I did it.”
Why go to the trouble? “They’re great songs and Jay/R was my friend.”
After putting in more than 100 hours of work at a recording studio, on Aug. 30 Zawacki’s Spotlight Recordings officially released “Come to the Water,” a compilation of eight gospel/inspirational songs composed by Owosso native Jay/R in the 1970s.
Jay/R was obsessed with his music in the final months of his life, his widow Debby Overman said, producing and handing out the demo to many friends. At the time, Overman assumed the songs on her husband’s CD were covers of other artists’ material.
She had no idea he’d written them himself until after he died as a result of multiple health problems at age 66 on July 3, 2016, surrounded by his family. She made a point of shipping the CD along with the red guitar Jay/R had told her, while sick in the hospital earlier that year, he really wanted Zawacki to have.
“I knew Jay/R would have wanted Johnny to have his music, too,” said Overman, who lives in the home she shared with Jay/R in Douglasville, Georgia. Jay/R had four children, two with Overman. “I had no idea all that would happen next, with Johnny working so hard to collaborate with Jay/R on this music to make it even better.
“We are thrilled with this new CD and we know it would make Jay/R very happy,” she continued. “His music has been such a comfort and inspiration to us, and we hope it will continue inspiring others for a long time to come.”
Zawacki, who also grew up in Owosso, met Jay/R in the late ’60s and began playing with him in the early ’70s as part of a trio of musicians who all strummed guitars and sang. The group’s gigs included warming up audiences for the bigger names performing at the old Owosso Armory.
“Jay/R was the guy who propelled us. He acted as the leader,” Zawacki said.
Earlier, while attending Owosso High School, Jay/R and friends formed the band The Flower Company, performing shows all over Michigan. The Flower Company (featuring The Fat Man) released a vinyl 45 rpm single on Coconut Groove records. The “A” side, “Did You Love Me from the Start,” was composed by Jay/R, while the “B” side is a cover of “Hey Joe,” written by Budleaux Bryant.
After high school, Jay/R served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged. He drifted for a time before committing his life to Jesus and becoming a preacher.
He began writing gospel music while studying at the seminary. Until that point, most of his songs — more than 400 over the years — were pop tunes about falling in love. Although Jay/R spent most of his working life as a computer programmer, when asked he always said he was a musician.
Jay/R was the kind of guy who enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He loved to read, in particular James Oliver Curwood books. He was a devout Christian and dedicated musician. Zawacki described his old friend as a contemplative, deep thinker.
In 2007, Jay/R came to his 40th high school reunion. His wife said it was his greatest desire to put the old band back together and perform once again for his classmates. Some of the original members had died, but Jay/R found other local friends — including Zawacki — to take their places.
“Performing at that reunion was definitely one of the highlights of Jay/R’s life and he looked forward to hopefully performing again at their next reunion in 2017,” Overman said.
Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.
Jay/R knew that anyone can copyright their music simply by mailing it to themselves. The postmark dates the music. After he died, Overman went through her husband’s possessions, expecting to find a lot of copyright envelopes. She only found one, for “When the Master Calls My Name,” a song featured on the new CD.
The postmark was July 3, 1972, the same day he would die 44 years later.
“The Master really did call Jay/R’s name, calling him home to heaven,” Overman said. “Coincidence? I don’t think so. I have to believe God was behind all of this.”
