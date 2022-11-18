CORUNNA — Residents of New Haven Township promised at Monday’s Township meeting to voice their opposition to solar farms at Thursday’s Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting, and they followed through on this promise, with one resident even directly referencing one commissioner.
The subject came up at Monday’s New Haven Township meeting when New Haven Township Trustee — and former county commissioner — Mary Buginsky handed out a memo she wrote to meeting attendees, among other things claiming to have knowledge that the county is facing financial challenges, which could lead to layoffs, necessitating income from solar developments.
The first public speaker at Thursday’s county board meeting was Marjorie Westerlund, a New Haven Township resident. Westerlund came to the meeting with a petition signed by 441 residents of New Haven Township in opposition of any proposed solar projects from being erected within the township and urging the county commission and Shiawassee County Planning and Zoning Commission to decline any proposed solar projects from entering the township.
Westerlund said the 441 residents represented about 45% of registered voters in the township. The Argus-Press was unable to verify the number of registered voters in the township, but the population of New Haven Township was 1,184 according to the 2020 Census. The 441 residents would make up over 37 percent of this amount.
New Haven Township Clerk Heather Wirwicki read a two-page statement against solar energy within New Haven Township during the meeting.
“We the residents of New Haven Township, Shiawassee County, stand in strong opposition of any proposed solar projects from being erected within our township. We believe solar farms will have many negative impacts on our township and the environment which greatly outweigh the tax benefits received by such project.
“We believe solar farms will have a negative impact on our pristine farmland and change our landscape into an irreversible ugly blight of stagnant land. This will greatly affect the value of our property. Solar farms will impact the ability to attract new population into our aging community, to which has seen a decrease in the (2020) census,” the statement reads.
The statement expressed some concerns about solar farms, including habitat destruction from the removal of farm crops that would reduce the availability of food for wildlife, the removal of “hundreds of acres of prime farmland from agricultural use,” human health risks from the batteries used to store electricity created by solar panels, the leakage of potentially toxic chemicals into the land and water table, and the upkeep of solar panels during projects.
The highlight of the meeting was perhaps when New Haven Township resident Coleen Horton seemingly singled out Commissioner Gary Holzhausen. Holzhausen represents the county’s third district, where New Haven Township is located.
“I therefore request that the board respect the wishes of the residents and don’t allow solar developers to take over our agricultural lands. I’d also like to invite Mr. Holzhausen to our next meeting, since it has been since May of 2020 that you have attended,” she said.
Asked by The Argus-Press for his stance on the solar farm issue following the meeting, Holzhausen initially said he was “busy,” but said this when prompted further: “Everybody likes to be naughty; I’ll let it go at that.”
He was then asked by The Argus-Press if it was true he hadn’t attended a New Haven Township Board meeting since May 2020.
“That’s a complete lie. That’s the kind of crap I have to put up with. It’s 100% a lie,” he responded.
Minutes from New Haven Township meetings appear to show that Holzhausen is correct. He’s listed as a guest in four meetings in 2022 alone, the most recent being the township’s June 20 meeting. Per the minutes, Holzhausen spoke at the New Haven Township Board’s Feb. 14 and March 14 meetings this year, providing the board with an update on county meetings in both.
County board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, addressed the matter following the first public speaking portion of the meeting.
“At the current time, folks, we don’t have any requests, nothing before the (county) planning commission — we don’t have anything going on specifically for the solar panels. That doesn’t mean somebody won’t try, but at the moment, there’s nothing for us to stand in the way of,” he said.
Brodeur suggested New Haven Township solve the problem by taking control of its own planning.
“My strong suggestion is that your township seems to be very dead set against solar panels, is to take back your planning. The county only does it by default. The only reason we do planning is for the townships that don’t want to do it for themselves. You have every right to form your own planning commission, take your planning back and take care of things. There’s no reason you can’t do that.
“I strongly urge you to do that because the fact of the matter is, when it’s county planning, we tend to have a more county-centric attitude. We look at the needs of the whole county, and you won’t have as much impact. That would absolutely be something as a solution that I’d urge you to do,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.