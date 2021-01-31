CORUNNA — Bowling centers have taken a big hit the past year because of COVID-19, but Riverbend Bowl now has become a haven for area high school teams.
The 2021 varsity season began last week and five area schools — Corunna, Owosso, Durand, Ovid-Elsie and Chesaning — each with boys and girls squads, were sharing lane time at Riverbend.
Riverbend, built about 41 years ago by Dave and Judy Moiles, was sold to long-time employee Arnie Jessen and his wife, Phyllis Jessen in 2019.
Arnie Jessen said the 16-lane facility has been closed for much of the past eight months because of COVID-19 safety restrictions issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“They let us open up for a couple of weeks and then they turned around and shut us back down again,” Jessen said.
Whitmer’s announcement Dec. 18 allowed bowling alleys to reopen Dec. 21, with restrictions.
With several area bowling alleys closing, Jessen was receptive to the idea of hosting five area high school teams. In the past it hosted two. COVID-19 has been hard on bowling, and Jessen said he’s more than happy to help out.
“The way I look at it is that they like to bowl — they love to bowl — and I mean the phone has been ringing off the hook,” Jessen said. “And they are going to be future league bowlers. So it’s just nice to get them in here.”
For a while, it was uncertain whether the high school bowling season would even kick off.
But that changed after an announcement by the Michigan High School Athletic Association that athletes in non-contact winter sports — boys and girls bowling, girls gymnastics and boys and girls swimming and diving — could begin practices Jan. 16 under MDHHS orders.
Capitol Bowl in Owosso went up for sale last month after closing in March because of the pandemic. Capitol Bowl has long been the home alley for not only Owosso High School bowlers, but bowlers from Ovid-Elsie and Perry.
This winter, the Trojans and Marauders both have made Riverbend the place they practice twice a week while Perry will not take part in high school bowling this winter, according to Perry athletic director Greg Hebden.
Owosso athletic director Dallas Lintner said Riverbend offers Owosso bowlers a nearby place to practice from 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
“And we are not hosting anything at Capitol Bowl, obviously, because it is closed and up for sale I guess,” Lintner said. “And before Riverbend we had been looking into making arrangements to take our kids to Flushing or even Flint for practice and it would have been just a nightmare.”
Owosso senior bowler Aubree Irish said there it’s been an adjustment going from Capitol Bowl to Riverbend for practices.
“It’s a little different — I was definitely used to being at Capitol,” Irish said. “I’ve bowled here before. But it was kind of sad because I have been bowling there for a while.”
But she added it’s just great to be bowling again after months of going without the sport.
“It was definitely weird — I was sore afterward,” Irish said. “Wearing masks all the time is probably the biggest adjustment. It’s just really good to be back.”
Trojan junior Brett Czarnopys, who carried a 200 average last season, said it will take a little bit of time to get back his form.
“It’s strange because I haven’t bowled in a while,” Czarnopys said. “There’s been some adjustments (with COVID-related safety concerns). We can’t do what we usually do — high fives and congratulate each other.”
Ovid-Elsie bowling coach Matt Fabus said his bowlers have been practicing at Capitol for several years because Nic’s Restaurant and Bowl in Ovid closed.
“We haven’t bowled in Ovid probably in six or seven years,” Fabus said. “And when I heard that Capitol wasn’t going to be open, we came here and I talked to (Jessen) and he said, ‘Ya.’”
Riverbend, which has been the home alley for Corunna and Durand for several years, also picked up bowlers from Chesaning High School.
The Indians are shifting from Pintown Pizza and Lanes. Riverbend suited Chesaning’s practice needs a little bit better, coach Phil Larner said.
“We have been bowling out of Pintown Lanes in Chesaning since they opened,” Larner said. “COVID-19 kept them shut down. Because of costs, rules, we needed a place to start practicing when the MHSAA gave the winter sports green light. Riverbend came through for us … There are a lot of COVID protocols we have to do to keep the kids safe. Win or lose, we’ll come out a winner over COVID.”
Larner said his Chesaning bowlers love the lanes at Riverbend.
“The kids like it because the oiling conditions are the same way here as they are for the conference,” Larner said.
Ian Russell, a Chesaning sophomore, returns for the Indians this season.
“It’s better here than at Pintown,” Russell said. “We’ve got wood lanes here and not synthetic so they don’t break down as much.”
Corunna boys bowling coach Jason Scott said his squad is just glad to be bowling again — even with the restrictions.
“Attitude-wise, I think the kids are actually doing fairly well with all of the changes,” Scott said. “With all of the masks and the mandates and everything else. They’re getting along with it pretty well. I think they are happy just to be able to participate.”
The bowling season was pushed back due to COVID restrictions and it wasn’t until recently that teams had the opportunity of holding tryouts, Scott said.
“We got shut down right before we were supposed to have our tryouts,” Scott said. “So none of the teams were able to have tryouts until this last week.”
Corunna senior bowler Brady Cornell said Riverbend has been busy, but social distancing measures are in place.
“They have kept (the teams) as spread out as possible,” Cornell said. “Corunna has gone from not being open to hosting four other high school teams. COVID has really killed a lot of bowling alleys and the small companies in general.”
Jessen said Riverbend is slowly getting its league bowlers back.
“We’re still not (at 100 percent),” Jessen said. “This coming Monday, we get to go back to leagues. We’re under 25-percent capacity with distancing, the masks and everything else. It’s going to be a very short season. Typically, our leagues start in September and get done in April or May.”
Added Jessen, “We weren’t open at all last summer. I can’t say we planned ahead for this because there was no planning ahead.”
Jessen said Riverbend has been able to stay afloat through the rough times of COVID mainly through grants.
“The grants helped a lot,” Arnie Jessen said. “From Day 1 when I first came up with the idea to buy this place, I had worked here for like 25 years before that, but I went to Justin Horvath (Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership president/CEO) and he told me to go to Cheryl Peterson (the Small Business Development Center Consultant for the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce). And she has been absolutely terrific through the whole thing. Any question, if she doesn’t know the answer, she’ll call me back within an hour.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.