OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare Wednesday announced Brigitte Gurden has been named executive director of the Memorial Healthcare Foundation.
Gurden officially took over the position Jan. 1.
“Brigitte comes to us with education and experience in fundraising and an energy for the work and the community,” Foundation Board President Voula Erfourth said via email. “She offers the board a new perspective in how to meet the mission of the Foundation, and thus Memorial Healthcare as a whole, which has helped reinvigorate our energy and commitment to the work.
“I give her loads of credit for jumping into this job during the pandemic, when our ability to hold all of our events was put on hold,” she said. “We’ve had to pivot, and create new ways to meet our goals of fundraising and friendraising and I’ve been impressed with Brigitte’s ability to jump in and, with the current staff, keep us going.”
Gurden succeeds Barbara Nagengast, who joined the Foundation as interim executive director in November 2017 after retiring from Chemical (now TCF) Bank. Nagengast later became the full-time executive director.
She retired in November 2020 and now has moved to northern Michigan.
“Barb’s strength as executive director was always around her ability to connect people and create and maintain relationships, which is such an important piece of the work we do in ambassadorship for Memorial Healthcare,” Erfourth said. “During her tenure, we made major successful changes to many of the events the Foundation is known for, thus increasing our participation and presence in the community.
“Internally, we revised and updated many processes that allow us to function more efficiently as a board. Engaging in that work without Barb’s leadership would have been much more challenging, if not impossible. While we were sad to see her go, we were so pleased that she stayed on as long as she did, which was longer than we anticipated,” she said. “And that is a perfect example of Barb’s dedication to the work of Memorial Healthcare and the Foundation; she gave of herself and extended her own retirement plans to ensure the work of the Foundation continued with little disruption. Barb is always giving of herself and thus, has been such a great example to the rest of us.”
Gurden’s most recent position was with End Violent Encounters at the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency in Lansing.
“I was the executive director so I oversaw everything from day to day operations to media interviews. I worked with grants, donors, finances and the board of directors,” Gurden said via email.
She holds a master’s degree from St. Mary’s of the Woods College in Leadership Development in Indiana. She has held several leadership positions at Early Learning, Afterschool Alliance and the Boys & Girls Club.
“I am thrilled to be selected as the next executive director for Memorial Healthcare Foundation. Memorial Healthcare is such an important part of the greater Owosso community. I am honored to help support the continued growth and innovation of healthcare excellence,” Gurden said.
Gurden said the Memorial Healthcare organization was a key factor in seeking the position.
“It wasn’t about the medical field interest (although being married to a physician’s assistant you learn a lot of medical terminology), but more about the organization itself,” she said. “My husband and mother-in-law, Dr. Barbara Gurden, are employees of Memorial Healthcare. I learned about the organization in a more in-depth way through them and have personally experience the quality of care by being a patient that drew me into this organization.
“A lot of great, caring and compassionate individuals work for this hospital,” she added.
Gurden’s family includes husband, Brett, who is a certified physician’s assistant at Memorial Healthcare Family Medicine (Main Street) in Owosso, and son, Cullen. Gurden said her husband grew up in the Laingsburg area where his mother has a practice.
According to the hospital, since the Foundation’s creation in 1991, more than 7,700 individuals and organizations have contributed more than $16 million for the people of the Shiawassee County region.
“My goals are to grow and deepen the impact of the Foundation into all of the communities Memorial Healthcare serves,” she added. “I’m excited to be a part of Memorial Healthcare Foundation and become a part of the community.
“I have over 10 years of nonprofit leadership experience that will help guide the Foundation toward continued growth and innovation of healthcare excellence within Memorial Healthcare,” she said.
“The Foundation is trying to support our local healthcare heroes through the pandemic. We have a new event, the telethon. We are excited to highlight the work the foundation does to enhance the patient experience.”
The telethon is slated for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 18.
Through gifts, endowments and special events, the foundation supports community initiative programs and Memorial Healthcare programs and projects in: construction, renovations of facilities, purchase of medical equipment, employee education, community health education, and special programs/projects.
