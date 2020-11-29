DETROIT — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Friday announced that 12-year-old Oliver Long, of Morrice, is the winner of the sixth annual MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes.
Long will receive a Detroit Lions prize pack and a $1,000 grocery gift card to be used toward Thanksgiving dinner with his family, BCBSM said in a press release. The sweepstakes highlights children’s health and asks families to share how they get active for 60 minutes on Thanksgiving Day.
Long’s MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes prize package includes an autographed replica Detroit Lions game ball and a custom Detroit Lions jersey, in addition to other items. More than 2,600 entries were received for this year’s sweepstakes.
“Blue Cross congratulates Oliver and his family for their commitment to maintaining healthy and active lifestyles,” said Andrew Hetzel, vice president of corporate communications at BCBSM. “Oliver is as an outstanding model for our #MIKidsCan program, which recognizes the benefits kids receive from good food choices and daily exercise. We appreciate our continued partnership with the Detroit Lions, who are providing this safe and healthy Thanksgiving experience for Oliver and his family.”
Long’s parents said Oliver and his brother Griffin were brought up watching the Lions and all of Michigan’s sports teams, and have built up a lot of knowledge about the players on the Lions roster.
The MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes supports Blue Cross’ ongoing commitment to children’s health through its MIKidsCan campaign and partnership with the Detroit Lions’ Play 60 program — initiatives focused on encouraging kids to adopt healthy habits and get active for at least 60 minutes every day.
