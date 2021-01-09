DURAND — After 57 years of teaching driver education and road-testing students, Lloyd Lamphere can offer more than a few helpful hints about operating motor vehicles.
For starters, drivers “need more turn-signal fuel, if you know what I mean,” said Lamphere, who retired from Durand Area Schools effective Dec. 31.
They should also come to a complete stop at a stop sign before looking both ways, because that makes it more likely they’ll actually stop instead of rolling through the sign.
Parents should prepare their children for driver education by having them navigate a lawn tractor, which will teach them how to judge distances and maneuver around obstacles, Lamphere said.
And if a driver gets in a crash — which happened twice during Lamphere’s road-testing sessions over the years, through no fault of the student driver — “you need to get right back behind the wheel again so you don’t have a fear of driving,” he said.
Lamphere, 80, continued to work in the Durand driver education program long after retiring from teaching and coaching at Durand in 1998. He said he took pleasure in all three jobs.
“I’m not one to not want to work — I enjoy it,” he said. “I had lots of good kids. They leave memories in your mind.”
Lamphere has left behind memories in the minds many of his students as well, who remember him as an effective teacher who used his own experiences to underline his lessons.
Heather Simmons, a Durand resident, was one of Lamphere’s students, along with her husband, Nicholas Simmons, and two of their four children.
“What my husband loved about him was that 20-plus years after we did our training, (my husband) never forgot what he taught him,” Heather Simmons said.
“(Lloyd) actually cares about his work and takes the time to get personal with the students about safety as well as his own experiences,” she added. “He teaches you to be a successful and confident driver. We are sad he won’t be teaching our other two kids. But we are all happy for him and hope he enjoys his retirement.”
Lamphere said he decided to retire from road-testing — his third retirement, after stepping down as teacher/coach and driver ed classroom instructor — when doing it became less fun.
He began teaching driver education in 1963 at Carleton Airport High School, in an era when when students taking his classes were highly motivated.
“They wanted that driver’s license,” Lamphere said. “They listened and did everything I said.”
Their enthusiasm seemed to wane in the 1990s.
“They didn’t have the same motivation. Playing on their devices was enough,” he said. “They are poorer drivers as a result. It wasn’t as much fun to teach them.”
Perhaps the final straw was having to follow the constantly changing executive orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer regarding road-testing, he said.
Lamphere leaves behind a successful education career that includes decades of serving as basketball coach, athletic director and math teacher at Durand High School.
Earlier on, he was a nuclear weapons officer in the U.S. Army. He’s still a member of the the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.
Shannon Knapp, DHS principal, has known Lamphere since 1989, when he taught her algebra in high school. Coming back to Durand to teach in 2002, Knapp instructed driver education alongside Lamphere for many years.
When she was promoted to the high school’s principal, she became her old teacher’s boss.
Lamphere retiring “is a huge loss,” Knapp said. “It’s the history he brought, it’s the loyalty to Durand — he’s gone through generations of Durand families. Everybody in Durand has a connection to Mr. Lamphere.
“He’s organized, methodical and structured. As a teacher, he was phenomenal. I have an admiration for him that’s second to nobody. He’s left a legacy here. He’s just a phenomenal human being. I will miss him.”
Growing up in Cadillac, where he was born on the kitchen table at his family’s house, Lamphere holds bachelor’s, specialist and master’s degrees, all in education.
He met his future wife, Wanda Heier, in college. The couple have three sons and five grandchildren. For many years, Wanda Lamphere served as a 4-H leader, volunteer for Durand schools teaching calligraphy and sewing, and Shia Alley Clown Klub clown. She passed away Dec. 27. The Lampheres were married 61 years.
“Wanda was a great woman who helped everybody,” Knapp said. “She had a giving heart.”
Don’t expect a finally retired Lloyd Lamphere to plop in front of the TV. He’s going to stay busy plowing the snow and mowing the grass at First Baptist Church, a chore he’s volunteered to do for many years. He also mows and plows for three widows who live in his neighborhood. He has provided food for church programs out of his own garden and cleans out ditch banks in the area.
Lamphere said growing up on a farm taught him the importance of lending a hand to others. He wouldn’t have enjoyed such a successful career without the generosity of others.
“You don’t get anywhere by yourself,” he said. “It’s the people along the way who do things for you and advise you. Because people helped me, I knew I had to help others.”
