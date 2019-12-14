CORUNNA — The attorney for Kathy McGuckin, the former Shiawassee County corrections sergeant who was fired in October for allegedly violating department policies and orders, has filed an amended complaint as part of a whistleblower and wrongful termination lawsuit against Sheriff Brian BeGole that contains new allegations.
Tom Pabst, who represents McGuckin, filed the amended complaint in 35th Circuit Court Tuesday.
Contained in the complaint are several apparent discrepancies in a press release the Sheriff’s Office released following the filing of the initial lawsuit.
According to the filing, BeGole stated in McGuckin’s termination letter Oct. 21 that she “consistently complained and engaged multiple corrections deputies and MSP Troopers… that special deputy Safi had access to the LEIN system, which would be a felony if true.”
In a Nov. 22 Sheriff’s Office press release, BeGole claimed “at no time did (McGuckin) ever complain to the sheriff or the sheriff’s command regarding the misuse or abuse of the LEIN system by any employee, much less by Safi. This claim is pure fiction.”
“(BeGole) knew for a fact that McGuckin had made complaints about misuse or abuse of the LEIN system by an employee,” Pabst’s filing states, “He knew that these statements were false” and “contradicted his own firing letter” in the press release.
“(McGuckin) raised concerns about the LEIN situation and it was ignored,” Pabst previously told The Argus-Press. “For anyone else, that’s illegal. Even as an attorney, I can’t access that or I’d be locked up. Just because you’re a deputy or a special deputy or a police officer, and you see a pretty girl in a car or something and want to know who she is, you can’t look that up. That’s a felony.”
McGuckin was not allowed to provide a statement to the LEIN office regarding her complaint, according to the suit.
McGuckin is seeking monetary damages in excess of $100,000 for “loss of a career/job, past and future lost wages, loss of earning capacity, emotional distress, embarrassment and humiliation, damage to reputation, outrage and incurrence of attorney fees.”
Pabst also writes in his filing that McGuckin “was viewed by BeGole as a loyal and dutiful deputy for the county in which she served for over six years,” and that “due to her dedication, work habits and record, McGuckin earned a promotion from deputy to sergeant on or about Aug. 31, 2017.”
Included in the amended filing is an Aug. 31, 2017, Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office, congratulating McGuckin on her promotion to deputy corrections sergeant. The post received over 350 “likes.”
Additionally, Pabst notes there “was some public discussion questioning Safi being at the scene of a police matter prior to the trained and certified police officers arriving,” and McGuckin voiced concerns that Safi was responding to a crash scene.
About a week after reporting the suspected violations, Pabst filing claims, “it became clear to McGuckin that she was more of a concern to BeGole when he questioned whether what she reported was actually a complaint or not, and whether it was a ‘formal complaint.’”
No court dates have yet been scheduled in the lawsuit.
