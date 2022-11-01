CORUNNA — There are eight contenders for four seats, which includes four incumbents running for re-election. Each seat carries a four-year term.
The candidates include: David Banas, Dennis Braid, Troy Crow, Jamie Nichols, Ashley Rathbun, Jan Ray, Jennifer Strauch and Brian True.
Each candidate was asked for their answers to five questions, as follows:
* How many years have you lived in the school district?
* Do you/did you have children in district schools?
* If elected, what is one thing the district does that you would like to change?
* If elected, what is one thing the district does that you would like to see continue?
* What is the biggest issue currently facing the school district, and how would you resolve it?
Banas has lived in the district most of his life, and has two grandchildren in Corunna High School.
The Corunna community, board and staff has a long tradition of commitment to the success of its schools. “As a member of the board,” Banas wrote, “I would continue that tradition and commitment.”
Banas said he is concerned the district is failing in academic instruction, and offered a prescription to fix the problem.
“We have developed many tangential activities and programs that have drawn our attention away from our primary mandate, which is to develop academically sound young citizens,” he wrote.
“We must have the courage and will to engage in constructive self-criticism. We must have the discipline to stay focused on the goal for which public education was chartered. Corunna has talented staff, excellent facilities, and community support to become an institution of academic excellence. I am willing to commit to that worthwhile goal as a member of the board.”
Braid, the current board’s secretary, has lived in the district for more than 60 years and put children through Corunna schools.
During his 10 years on the board, Braid wrote in an e-mail that he has seen numerous changes in the district’s educational programs, infrastructure, staff and administrators.
“All (the) changes have been very positive in the effect they have had on the education of each individual student,” Braid wrote. “I would like to see the school board continue making these positive changes.”
As for what should stay, Braid pointed to remaining focused on the basics: reading, writing, math. social studies and science.
Providing those programs takes a consistent source of funding — something Braid said Corunna has not been getting.
“We never know for sure if we will receive the same funding year to year. It makes budgeting very difficult,” Braid wrote.
“I lived through a couple of years of funding cuts. That makes for difficult decisions to be made, affecting the quality of education (provided) to each individual student. I would continue to fight for the state and federal funding to remain consistent or increase at the cost of living standard.”
Crowe, who was appointed to the board in July, is a 49-year resident of the school district. A son graduated from CHS in 2021, and a daughter is a member of the CHS Class of 2023.
Change is a constant, Crowe wrote in an e-mail.
“Change happens daily and being able to get more dollars coming in to our district is always a major concern,” he wrote. “We need to continue to be fiscally sound and keep/hire the best staff there is for our students.”
Preparing Corunna students for the world after school is something Crowe would keep doing.
“I believe the staff in Corunna does an excellent job preparing the students for TOMORROW,” he wrote.
“As we all know we live in a different world than we did 30 seconds ago, so making sure we are on the cutting edge is critical for the students of Corunna.
As in many other districts, money is an ongoing issue.
“Being a business owner, I understand that we have to make sure that every dollar counts,” Crowe wrote.
‘We have to be fiscally sound from top to bottom and prepare for tomorrow, because we never know what will happen. The Board of Education along with the Superintendent have done a fantastic job budgeting and we have to continue to do that along with keep/hire the best staff available in the country.
Ray, a current board trustee, has lived in the district since 1978 and has children who graduated from Corunna schools.
Ray said she will keep lines of commnication open if re-elected. “Change happens as needs arise,” she wrote. so continue to keep communication lines open.
Ray would like to see an updated incentive to attract and retain full-time and substitute bus drivers.
Strauch, the current board president, is a 27-year resident of the district. Two sons are currently at Corunna High School, while the third is a CHS graduate.
If voters choose to keep her on the board, Strauch wrote that she would “continue to work hard for all students in the district. I feel our district does a great job serving all students, and I would like to continue to do this.”
Strauch said she believes the district succeeds in its commitment to transparency at all levels, and she would reccommit to that if re-elected.
“I also feel we do a great job supporting all students,” she continued, “and I would support always looking at how this needs to be adjusted to continue to meet their needs.”
Biggest issue? It’s all about the money.
”I feel the school budget and being fiscally responsible is always the biggest issue facing any district and how can we best serve students with funding we receive,” Strauch wrote.
Rathbun is a 1999 CHS grad who married her husband, Kevin, in 2006. The family moved numerous times to follow Kevin Rathbun’s Army postings, but the family knew they wanted a familiar home base once he retired from the military, and they found it upon their return to Corunna in 2015.
“(While) we loved traveling, there was no place like home,” she wrote in an e-mail. “This community has given our kids a childhood they couldn’t have received anywhere else. We love being in a community where our kids have smaller class sizes and are known by name instead of being just a number within a huge school district.”
The family has four children in the district from eighth grade down to kindergarten.
Ashley Rathbun said one of Corunna’s strengths as a district is the attention shown to the individual needs of each student.
“They meet the student at their level and support their learning throughout their school experience. For kids that are below grade level or on grade level, Corunna does a great job supporting them,” she wrote.
She believes that a district-wide Gifted and Talented Program ought to return and that the district fund it, with the aim of “pushing our top-performing kids to be challenged.”
She praised the district’s work in keeping parents informed and invested in their child’s education, but would like to see parents choosing to be informed about topics such as health and social-emotional learning, rather than opting out of those discussions.
“This will guarantee that parents know and are informed of what curriculum their child is learning,” she wrote. “We need to continue to work on establishing a partnership with every parent and every family in our school district to make sure that all kids feel safe and secure.”
Rathbun sees lack of staffing – teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff – as the biggest issue facing the district. She believes her experience as a former teacher who earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and elementary education from Michigan State University will benefit the district.
Attempts to contact Jamie Nichols and Brian True were unsuccessful.
