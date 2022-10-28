BYRON — Eight candidates are each seeking to fill one of the four spots on the Byron Area School’s Board of Education.
Incumbent board members running for reelection are Andrea Schott and James Anibal. Their competetors are Phillip Hamilton, Ellen Glass, Krystal Howard, Dennis Killinger, Richard Lee Whaley and Jody Lee Embury.
Hamilton moved to the district when he was nine years old and graduated from Byron in 2006. After college he lived in Southeast Michigan for a decade before moving back to Byron. Now his two daughters are enrolled in Byron Elementary.
One of the issues he is interested in exploring is the trades program.
“When I was in school there were extensive shop and drafting programs and my understanding is some of this has fallen off,” Hamilton said in an email. “I’d like us to renew skilled trades and be one of the strongest in the county.”
Hamilton said he would like to the school district continue to be a place where families from the community and in surrounding areas can gather for sporting events, theatre, music, charity events and more to keep the Byron community strong.
Hamilton believes the biggest issues Byron is facing have to do with funding and budgets, which he said are primarily impacted by declining student enrollment.
“We should launch a two-pronged approach, first by attracting nearby students who would benefit from smaller class sizes and whose families want a focus on traditional cultural values, and also by strengthening partnerships with local area businesses to help find our students high school level job positions at graduation,” Hamilton said. “Second, by going through all facilities and identifying areas where we can apply for funding grants by measuring cost to benefit.”
One of the things he would like the community to know is that he will exclusively focus on looking out for students and getting them the best education and job opportunities possible.
“I have no patience for any culture war shenanigans or college fads,” he said via email.
Glass and her husband are both graduated from Byron and moved back to the district eight years ago to raise their daughters. They chose to live in Byron and have their daughters attend Byron schools because “the same positive culture still existed in the district” that she and her husband experienced when they attended school.
“If elected I would like to see more collaboration with the Village of Byron and Burns Township including the Downtown Development Authority,” Glass said via email. “I also would like to see more support and collaboration with the youth organizations and civic groups that provide an important role in supporting our district.”
Glass said one of the best things about the district is how it provides support to students beyond the classroom.
“The staff show up,” she said. “They are there cheering from the sidelines at sporting events, showing up to see what projects the kids have at the county fair, helping put on events that create memories for a lifetime for these kids. They show up, and they truly care about the whole child in school and outside of school.”
Some of the challenges she sees the schools facing is declining enrollment and staff retention, and deteriorating facilities. However, she has no doubt there are solutions to these issues and the school board can turn things around with the help of the community.
“Byron is a significant part of my family’s daily life,” Glass said. “I encourage all of you in the district to get involved whether you have children or not that attend. Our future is in the school and I can tell you by attending the events and seeing the great things happening it gives you hope for our future.”
Howard has lived in the Byron school district for 23 years, besides when she was away at college. Three of her children are enrolled in the elementary school and she plans to be part of the Byron community for many years to come. She has an education background, and looks forward to the opportunity to help make Byron schools an even better place for everyone.
“The communication between the board and parents could use some improvement,” she said. “It’s important that parents know what is going on within the school district in a timely manner. I know that is not always possible but if elected and apart of the board I would do my best to help bridge that gap.”
One of the things she would like to see the district continue is the school-wide Positivity Project.
“It’s great to see how these character traits can be implemented in school and everyday life,” Howard said.
The biggest concern she sees facing Byron schools is making sure students continue to be taught basic curriculum, such as reading, writing, arithmetic and science.
“As parents of students in the district it is our job to protect our children and ensure they can become productive members of society,” she said.
Killinger is a former board member of the Byron Area Athletic Association, which provides youth sporting activities for the Byron community and surrounding areas. He has lived in the district for just over six years after having grown up Gaines, Michigan where he was a member of the Gaines Village Council, a volunteer firefighter and an Emergency Medical Technician. He was also active as a Den Leader and Cubmaster for scouts, and is currently an “amateur radio operator.”
There are two key issues he is interested in exploring.
“I would like the district to be more transparent with the community,” Killinger said in an email. “I feel with the issues the district is facing and the need for community support we must work cooperatively.”
Killinger, who has two children that attend Byron High School, speaks highly of the schools’ leadership and how active they are with students.
“Our teachers and staff deserve more for their time and dedication to the education of our youth,” Killinger said. “This is not just a monetary issue but also their safety & security. We need to evaluate the current budget and see where future changes can be made if needed.”
Embury has lived in the district for over 50 years. His children have all graduated from Byron schools, and now his grandchildren attend there.
“We’re going to try to change the unlawful indoctrination of our kids,” Embury said. “Our kids are being taught stuff that should not be taught in schools. I don’t believe they should be exposed to that.”
He would like to see the district continue to keep a nice and safe environment for students where they do not feel threatened.
James M. Anibal has lived in the district for 48 years. His two children graduated from from Byron schools in 2009 and 2011.
While he does not think there are any major changes that need to be made off-hand, he does want the district to continue with trades classes, vocational agricultre and other, hands-on learning opportunities for students.
“It’s been neglected in our culture for quite a few years,” Anibal said. “We need to have people that can build houses and weld things and grow things.”
Anibal said he thinks the biggest problem facing Byron schools is declining enrollment numbers. There is not a magic bullet to solving the issue, but focusing on career paths and good education is the best way to combat it.
“I love the community, I love the people — I want to see Byron schools continue in the future,” Anibal said.
Andrea Schott and Richard Lee Whaley could not be reached for comment.
