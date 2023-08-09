A press release from the department indicates that the felonies are related to the embezzlement of $91,173.41 of Owosso Township taxpayer money from 2017-2021.
Cudney was arraigned in 66th District Court in Corunna and was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond, per the release.
The release states that an SCSO investigation was initiated after several years of tax shortages of personal property taxes were discovered by the Shiawassee County Treasurer’s Office and reported to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.
The Argus-Press has previously reported that Cudney resigned as township treasurer in May 2022 following the discovery of “discrepancies” in her reporting of township funds to Shiawassee County administrators.
Owosso Township contracted the Southfield accounting firm Plante Moran to perform a forensic audit of its books, which found that Cudney had misappropriated $139,623 over a five-year period, states previous reporting. The township filed suit a civil suit against Cudney in February, which it settled in July.
