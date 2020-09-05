LAINGSBURG — The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers Thursday announced it is canceling its recycling events for the forseeable future, citing a resurgence in local COVID-19 cases.
“The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers have determined we must suspend our recycling drives until the new case numbers from COVID-19 show several weeks of steady decline,” the group said in an email. “Don’t misunderstand: We’re itching to get back to diverting resources from the landfill and remain committed to reducing waste, but we don’t want to endanger either our volunteers or clients.
“If we don’t all help put the brakes on this virus our communities will continue to suffer from a variety of closings for longer and longer.”
According to the latest information distributed by the Shiawassee County Health Department, there are now 410 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus with 57 active cases. The county has added 130 new cases since Aug. 1.
The group noted available options for recycling include: Granger — grangernet.com; MSU — msurecycling.com; Meridian Township (Lake Road) — reclaimedbydesign.com; and the St. Johns Lions Club Recycling Center (find on Google or Facebook).
In addition, a regional electronics recycling day will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Chippewa Middle School, 4000 Okemos Road.
Computers, TVs, monitors, printers, cords, cables, phones, VCRs, stereo equipment and typewriters will be accepted at the event, among other items. A $20 donation is requested for TVs and monitors. Cash and checks will be accepted. For more information, visit meridian.mi.us/recycle.
For more information about the Greater Laingsburg Recyclers, call Terry or Ellen Link at (517) 651-2005 or Beth Lange at (517) 651-6437.
