CORUNNA — The search for the next county coordinator of Shiawassee County is down to four candidates, per a press release from the county.
Stephanie Fox, Kyle Harris, Ryan Rudzis and Adam Stacey were offered interviews by the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners. All four candidates have accepted the interviews and will be publicly interviewed on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. in a special board meeting at Surbeck Hall.
Current County Coordinator Brian Boggs announced at a special county board meeting on Sept. 1 that he had “received an offer to advance his career and couldn’t turn it down,” and he would be stepping down effective Dec. 31.
Boggs was under contract with the county board on a three-year, part-time basis until June 19, 2023, but the agreement is at-will and allows Boggs to terminate his employment at any time by providing the board at least six weeks’ notice in writing. Boggs was hired as interim county coordinator on April 16, 2020.
Stephanie Fox is the former administrator of Ionia County. She served the county for 18 years as administrator and finance director. Fox is a current member of the Michigan Association of County Administrative Officers, according to the county’s press release.
The Ionia Sentinel-Standard reported that Fox resigned as Ionia County’s administrator on March 2, and wrote in her letter of resignation that her decision is “based on the board’s (Ionia County Personnel Committee) failure to uphold (Fox’s) termination” of Ionia County Road Department Road Superintendent Howard White. Fox called White an “untrustworthy employee” in her letter of resignation.
“My decision to terminate Mr. White’s employment was made in clear accordance with existing board resolutions, policies and the advice of county attorneys,” Fox wrote in her letter of resignation.
Kyle Harris is a Saginaw County commissioner and serves on the board of directors for the Michigan Association of Counties. He has spent several years working in the state legislature, per the county press release. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Central Michigan University. Additionally, Harris is the director of grower relations at Cherry Marketing Institute in DeWitt, according to his Saginaw County Commissioner page.
Ryan Rudzis is the current city manager of Marlette, Mich. in Sanilac County. Previously, Rudzis had served as city manager of Grant in Newaygo County. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Eastern Michigan University, per the county press release.
Adam Stacey has served as a Clinton County commissioner since 2009. Over the past 20 years, Stacey has served several legislators in various roles, the county press release states. Per his LinkedIn page, Stacey worked in the Michigan State Senate as a director of research and chief of staff for current Michigan Sen. Jim Runestad, R-District 15. He is a member of the DeWitt Lions Club and holds a master’s degree in public administration from Western Michigan University.
The county board is looking to have their new coordinator in place by mid-January.
