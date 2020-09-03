COHOCTAH TWP. — Byron’s girls golf team defeated Chesaning 217-242 Wednesday afternoon at Hunters Ridge Golf Course.
MaryAnn Montgomery of Byron was the medalist with a 41. Rounding out the Eagles’ scorecard was Jana L’Esperance (55), Zoey Curtis (57) and Brooklyn Durand (64)
Byron imprvoed to 1-2 on the season.
Owosso falls to Kearsley
RUSH TWP. — Flint Kearsley turned back Owosso 252-260 Wednesday at Owosso Country Club.
Ellie Feldpausch had a 56 to lead Owosso. Kearsley’s Katelyn Jacot had the low round of the day with a 51.
