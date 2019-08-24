OWOSSO — Dr. Michael Cherney plans to give a presentation to the Owosso Rotary Club at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday on the discovery of the “Owosso Mastodon” and Michigan’s Ice Age history.
According to Cherney, some of the most recent and well-preserved mastodon fossils have been found in Michigan. He said the reason is because right before their extinction, Michigan had the perfect kind of climate for them to live in.
“Mastodons in Michigan were here until about 10,000 years ago, and then they disappeared. Before that, when the glaciers were not covering the state, and as they receded, they were living here, roughly from 10,000 to 14,000 years ago,” he said.
The mastodon unearthed near Lennon, he said, is one of the latest ones found — meaning it is one of the youngest and best-preserved.
“The date puts it right around that 10,000-year-old mark, and there are very few from around that time period because they were going extinct. It’s maybe 80 or 90 percent complete, so it’s one of the most complete mastodon fossils from Michigan,” he said.
The mastodon fossil was unearthed in the 1940s in Lennon, near what archeologists refer to as the Saginaw beach — a lake that dried up thousands of years ago. Cherney said it is common to find fossils near bodies of water or former bodies of water because past civilizations would place butchered animals they had killed in the water to preserve them longer.
“This isn’t just happening in Michigan but the whole Great Lakes Region. For thousands of years, people were stashing these bones and carcasses in ponds as a sort of refrigeration,” Cherney said.
When it was unearthed, the find set off a legal battle over who the rightful owner was. The University of Michigan stepped in to purchase the fossil to settle the dispute, something Cherney says the university usually doesn’t do.
“We usually don’t purchase fossils — we wait for them to be donated. If people have to purchase fossils to do research, then that drives the market for doing such and makes research harder,” he said.
Just before leaving office, former Gov. John Engler signed a bill making the mastodon the official fossil for the state of Michigan.
Cherney was raised in the Ann Arbor area and attended the University of Michigan for his bachelors degree in anthropological archaeology.
Between his undergraduate studies and deciding to go to graduate school, Cherney worked at the Museum of Natural History at U-M for about 10 years.
He returned to the university for a doctorate in paleontology and to work at the Museum of Natural History, and has worked there since as an exhibit content specialist. He also teaches part-time at Washtenaw Community College.
The Museum of Natural History is a public display museum and it recently reopened in a new building in April. In November there will be a second opening event to mark the opening of new displays and galleries.
The Owosso Mastodon is near the entrance when you walk in. “You can’t miss it,” Cerney said. The female mastodon stands next to a male mastodon that was discovered in Indiana.
Admission to the museum is free, except for large groups that require accommodations.
Cherney thinks everyone, especially people from the Shiawassee County area, should attend Wednesday’s session to hear him speak, and also eventually visit the museum.
“It’s important because it’s nice to know the history of your area,” Cherney said. “It will be interesting and engaging for people to know what this area was like 10,000 years ago, and how big a change there was in the past after humans got here.
“This whole region was inhabited by not just mastodons, but woolly mammoths and other giant ice-age mammals. It’s not just the animals. All of Michigan’s land was formed because the glaciers were here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.