OWOSSO — After nearly an hour discussion on the matter at its Monday meeting, the Owosso City Council hasn’t finalized a program for city staff to inspect vacant buildings.
Although City Manager Nathan Henne presented the council a 3-year inspection program for vacant commercial buildings, council members voted 6-1 to table the matter and direct Henne to develop an ordinance to give the city clearer guidelines on definitions and enforcement.
Deterioration of vacant buildings has been on the mind of council lately, with council members discussing the matter at a work session before the council’s regular meeting on July 7.
Last week, Henne announced that the city is seeking a demolition order for 117 W. Exchange St., a historic building in the downtown, after social media images showed its roof had partially collapsed.
Henne said at the time that the city was unaware of the roofing collapse until images caused a stir on social media because the city doesn’t have a vacant commercial building inspection program.
Henne said the program he presented the council was based off Fenton’s method of inspecting vacant commercial buildings. The program would have used the adopted International Fire Code (2015) to allow the city’s fire marshal access to vacant commercial buildings to ensure proper fire protection devices are in place and functioning, while simultaneously allowing the marshal to request an opinion of the city’s building official if he or she finds structural issues.
The program would’ve established a 3-year vacant building fire inspection program with one-third of properties inspected annually.
Henne noted that he talked with officials in Fenton and said he was told the program was successful there. He said he didn’t want to move forward, even though the city could enforce the 2015 code, without council’s approval.
“We could do it now, but this is a big step, and I don’t feel comfortable taking it without council approval,” he said.
Councilperson Daniel Law said as an advocate of government transparency, he thought the city should establish an ordinance to inspect vacant buildings instead of using a loophole in the International Fire Code.
“Let’s put together an ordinance and not do it under the guise of a fire inspection. I’m of the mind that everything the government does should be transparent and not try to slide anything through the back door,” he said.
Councilperson Nicholas Pidek voted “no” on the motion to direct Henne to establish an ordinance. He said as a business owner, he objected to the program because it would’ve mandated owners to go through the process of obtaining permits when any work is performed on systems and equipment regulated by the International Fire Code.
“My overall sentiments of this is having gone through many properties that were vacant, I think the process is pretty in-depth as it is and reading the code, there’s some components in there where fire marshal can request to enter the building if there’s some issues with the building. The landlord can still deny that, but there has to be probable cause. It gives the owners time and place to say yes you can come in or no you can’t come in, and here’s the reason why. I don’t know the process to come in for a denial. I feel like if we’re seeking structures from the outside, you can inspect what you visually can see.
“If we had 50 vacant properties, I could see, let’s make sure these 50 properties aren’t going to cause an issue, but I feel like some of the language in the international (code) already covers if there’s a seen issue making sure life and limb are protected of the public, but having a mandatory process for building owners after six months to apply (for permits) is pretty cumbersome, especially with how long it takes to get a lease signed before even starting construction,” he said.
Councilperson Emily Olson, also a business owner in the Downtown, seemingly indicated her approval of Henne’s program in the short-term, while expressing that the city needed harsher policies for rotting buildings.
You hear about all these buildings around town and the attitude seems to be ‘Negligent owner, what can we do?’ And the answer seems to be wait for a building to fall in. To me, this doesn’t feel like it has enough teeth. But I’m willing to get the ball rolling. It’s the city’s accountability to the citizens that I think this establishes. Personally think there should be more penalty if a building goes to pot.” she said.
