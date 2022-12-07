CORUNNA — The Michigan state Supreme Court ruled that Daniel Wheeler, convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend in 1971 as a minor, will have one last shot at getting out of prison alive.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart sentenced Wheeler to life in prison without parole in July 2020.
However, the ruling Friday by the supreme court overturned the state court of appeals, who had affirmed Stewart’s sentence of life without parole, and ordered the case remanded to Shiawassee County for re-sentencing.
Following a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision (Miller v. Alabama), Wheeler saw his sentence reviewed because he was a minor at the time he committed the murder. The Supreme Court found that juveniles sentenced to life in prison represented cruel and unusual punishment.
Wheeler, now 70, was sentenced to life in prison without the possiblity of parole in 1971 for the murder of Erlinda Paz, who was pregnant, in Hazelton Township.
During Wheeler’s 1971 trial, evidence was presented that Paz had written a letter to Wheeler informing him he was the father of her child. Several witnesses testified Wheeler was upset. One witness said Wheeler had taken him to the location where Paz’s body was eventually found.
An autopsy revealed Paz had suffered lacerations to the scalp and forehead consistent with injuries caused by a gun barrel. A shotgun barrel was found near where Paz’s body was discovered in a wooded area in Hazelton Township 14 days after she was killed. Tests showed she was 2 1/2 months pregnant when she was murdered.
Wheeler was found guilty of first-degree, premeditated murder by a jury and sentenced to life without parole April 19, 1971. He is serving his sentence at the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township near Detroit.
At the time of the murder, Wheeler was abusing inhalants and other drugs, and doesn’t remember much from 1970-71.
Wheeler was in circuit court in December 2019 for an evidentiary hearing on whether he should be re-sentenced, and that had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Becky Hahn, Wheeler’s attorney, stated in December 2019 her client had a rough home life, and dropped out of school in ninth grade. She pointed out Wheeler’s good behavior since he began serving his sentence in 1971. Wheeler finished his GED and acted as a handyman at the prison where he is serving his sentence.
She also noted an affidavit written in the 1970s by Raymond Basso, who was an assistant prosecutor for Shiawassee County. Basso said the case was “one of two trials that haunted him,” and had doubts about the legitimacy of Wheeler’s conviction.
