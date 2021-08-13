Man faces prison for making homemade bomb

CORUNNA — A Fowlerville man pleaded guilty to making a homemade firework/shrapnel bomb in May, attempting to light it with gasoline, and instead catching a garage on fire; he now faces a potential prison sentence.
Baron Poullion, 29, told 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart that he had made a bomb May 17 at a home on Lingle Avenue in Owosso from a mortar firework, BBs and nails. He explained that the mortar’s fuse had broken off, so he doused the bomb in gasoline and poured a trail, which he then lit.
Instead of the gasoline igniting the makeshift bomb, the trail of gas caught a garage on fire.
“Where did you put this modified mortar of death?” Stewart asked Poullion, who responded he placed the bomb in the street.
Stewart noted Poullion was an hour and a half late to Thursday’s plea hearing and did not inform court staff he had moved from Owosso to Fowlerville, so Stewart revoked his bond.
Shiawassee County Prosecutors Scott Koerner told Stewart Poullion had made the bomb in an attempt to scare a neighbor with whom he was having problems.
“These are very serious, dangerous charges,” Koerner said. “He just admitted to making a bomb with shrapnel because he was upset with his neighbor. He lit the garage on fire. He’s lucky no one got hurt, seriously hurt or killed.”
Following the incident, Poullion was charged with felony counts of placing explosives near property, possession of explosives with intent to terrorize, fourth-degree arson, and one misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction ($200-$1,000).
Court records indicate Poullion was arraigned in 66th District Court before former Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty and posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond.
In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed the arson charge, and Poullion pleaded guilty instead to felony attempted explosives charges and a misdemeanor malicious destruction of property (less than $200).
Koerner estimated sentencing guidelines to be seven to 23 months. Sentencing is set for for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 8.
Poullion has a prior misdemeanor larceny conviction, for which he received probation. He also has several minor traffic civil infractions, has been sued in civil matters several times, and has been evicted at least twice in Shiawassee County.
