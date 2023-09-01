Owosso-Corunna Labor Day walk back for another year after nearly going MIA

OWOSSO — It took some last-minute finagling, but the annual Owosso-Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk is a go on Monday, kicking off at 8 a.m. at Curwood Castle Park in Owosso.
The event’s 19th iteration will follow a familiar formula. Walkers — and their more ambitious brethren, runners — will gather under the shadow of Curwood Castle and, officially led by Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. and Corunna Mayor Wayne LeDuc, march across the park’s Heritage Bridge in a miniature homage to the Mackinac Bridge walk occurring concurrently far to the north.
From there event participants will follow the James S. Miner Trail 3 1/2 miles to McCurdy Park in Corunna.
There will be several notable departures from previous walks, however. There will be no pancake breakfast preceding the event, and there will be no special t-shirts for participants.
These omissions come, in part, as a result of the rush in which this year’s event was thrown together.
In years past, the walk had dedicated planners, most prominently former Corunna mayor Chuck Kerridge and his wife Donna. The Kerridges began stepping back from full-time coordination of the event in 2021, however.
There was an attempt to pass the baton to the Friends of the Shiawassee River that year, but it apparently didn’t take, as Corunna and Owosso city officials were only recently made aware that no bridge walk was shaping up for 2023, according to a City of Owosso Facebook post.
Faced with a cherished tradition in abeyance, the two governments worked together to ensure that a walk would take place, surveying the Miner trail to ensure it was in good-enough condition — it largely is, save for one slightly-flooded portion under the M-21 bridge, around which the walk will be diverted — and arranging for the availability of portable toilets along the path and a shuttle to bring walkers back to Owosso after they complete their trek.
The toilets are situated near the Owosso Amphitheater, Rudy Demuth Fields and Stu Coutts/Mitchell Fields by the footbridge in Corunna, and the shuttle has been furnished by Indian Trails. It will run from 8:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Given forecasted temperatures north of 90 degrees on Monday, walk participants are highly encouraged to bring water with them.
This year’s walk is the first since the passing of former Owosso mayor Jack Davis, who helped spearhead the original event in 2005.
Owosso and Corunna are currently seeking a host for next year’s event. Those interested should contact Assitant Owosso City Manager Amy Fuller at amy.fuller@ci.owosso.mi.us or (989) 725-0577.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.