CORUNNA — Lifelong Corunna resident Doug Cornell occasionally heard stories about a lynching that took place in his hometown way back in 1893.
The story he was told turned out to be twisted through the years, however, and he wondered why.
He had always been told a Black man had been lynched in Corunna that year after raping a woman and killing her husband with an axe. Cornell said he learned what really happened when the subject was brought up during a Shiawassee Area Writers (SAW) discussion at Baker College in Owosso.
“We write because we like to write,” Cornell said. “And I mentioned I was interested in pursuing the story of the Black lynching — a Black man was lynched at the Corunna courthouse in 1893. And one of my fellow writers — Sally Labadie — a former school teacher at Corunna said, ‘Doug, no it wasn’t a Black man who was lynched, it was a white man. And I said, ‘That’s not the story I was told by my dad and anybody who I asked.’ “
Cornell had several other questions in his mind.
“Why don’t we have any Black population in Shiawassee County?” Cornell said. “And the answer I get is because of the lynching. Well it turns out that Billy Sullivan, who raped a woman in Durand and killed her husband, was a white man. But the story was twisted that he was a Black man and he was lynched. Several months later, they captured him and he was lynched on the grounds of the Corunna courthouse, the Shiawassee County Courthouse.”
Cornell eventually decided to write his third novel, “The Lynching of Billy Sullivan,” based partly on the lynching and its mob violence but also on the Greenwood, Oklahoma, Massacre in 1921 in which more than 100 Blacks were killed by an angry white mob. He also writes about an Arizona border skirmish in which U.S. troops kill more than 100 Mexicans.
“I started it in October and finished in early March,” Cornell said. “I typically write four hours daily. It took a month to edit.”
Cornell’s novel is more than 230 pages in length and he said he wrote it for anyone about 14 or older. He tells the story of the Corunna lynching of Sullivan through the eyes and flashbacks of fictitious character Jeremy Stick, who was 11 years old and one of the young boys who cut Sullivan’s body down from the tree.
Cornell said the real-life story of Sullivan is that he was an Irish-American man from New Haven. He was a drifter looking for work between the Christmas holiday and New Years. He was taken in by Durand farmer Layton Leech, who was murdered by Sullivan with an axe on Jan. 1, 1893.
Leech’s wife, Candace, was raped and shot but survived the attack. Sullivan was captured months later without a struggle in his hometown of New Haven on May 23, 1893, and taken back to Corunna for trial.
Instead, a mob of several hundred formed in Durand and eventually traveled to Corunna and where some broke into the jail. Masked men dragged an already unconscious and possibly deceased Sullivan, who allegedly slashed his own throat, out to be lynched.
After he was hanged, his body was cut down by young boys, who dragged Sullivan’s body through the streets as hooting and hollering went on.
“(Stick) is one of those boys who cuts Billy Sullivan down,” Cornell said. “But he is haunted by this his entire life because he’s actually accused of being one of the mob and he’s not. He cut him down out of sympathy and not out of anger. And I tell the story of how this happened. My main character is not Billy Sullivan, it’s Jeremy Stick, who is a made up Corunna resident who has a heart of gold and a conscience.
The fictional character of Stick later participates in the Nogales, Arizona, border fight. A few years after that, and 40 years after the lynching in Corunna, Stick finds himself working as a lawman in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he falls in love with a woman. That romance is interrupted by the angry mob attack on the prosperous Black Greenwood District.
Greenwood, in 1921, was a prosperous community made up of mostly Blacks and it was known as “The Black Wall Street.” Homes, schools, churches and businesses were burned to the ground with no one being charged, according to Cornell.
The Greenwood Massacre’s 100th anniversary is coming up in June and Cornell said he felt it was important to include “this chapter of American history in my book.”
“This was all documented and this all really happened,” Cornell said. “And I took the story, after researching it, and I turned in into a novel.”
Cornell said Elizabeth Wehman, the president of the Shiawassee Area Writers, helped edit his book. Shiawassee Arts Center Director Piper Brewer supplied historical information and checked the book for accuracy. Also, his wife of more than 40 years, Carol, was “his main editor and supporter.”
“She listened to all of my ideas and helped me streamline the story,” Cornell said.
Why did he write it?
“I thought it was a good time to try and understand what motivates the mob?” Cornell said. “Why does someone decide to be part of a mob and why aren’t there enough people trying to stop it? I wanted to write something creative, something readable, suspenseful. This is something that looks like a very dark story but I wrote it with the idea that anyone from about the age of 14 and up could read it and also find parts of it enjoyable.”
Cornell’s other two novels are: “Plastpocalypse,” and “Plastipocalypse, Book II: The Barrens.”
Cornell said that both books speculate about the struggles mankind could face if all plastics suddenly became unstable. He is working on his fourth novel, which is yet to be titled and explores the killings of the wealthy Osage Indians in the 1920s.
Cornell, a 1977 graduate of Corunna High School, is a retired information technology consultant. Besides being an author, he enjoys backpacking, bicycling, cross country skiing, music and being a grandfather.
The book is available at amazon.com or directly from Cornell for $10. He will be selling signed copies during the Owosso Curwood Festival at the Shiawassee Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5. Email email dirtkahuna@gmail.com.
